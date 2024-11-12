College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 12
With the College Football Playoffs drawing closer, which teams can avoid seeing their postseason fate come to an end in Week 12?
There are plenty of ranked teams in play in Week 12 with a ton sitting as big favorites and in a precarious position that the team must avoid any setbacks. For teams like Colorado, if the team wins out, there will be plenty of postseason hype to go along with it. Here's how the Buffs match up with Utah on Saturday afternoon as well as a straight-up pick for every Top 25 matchup in Week 12.
Season Record: 121-49
College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game
Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (N/A)
Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (-610)
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-350)
Utah vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Pick: Colorado (-365)
The Buffaloes should continue on its Big 12 Championship trajectory with a home win against Utah.
The Utes had an all-in effort to salvage a lost season that has featured plenty of injuries to key cogs, most recently, top receiver in tight end Brent Kuthie, in a last-second loss to rival BYU.
Now, the Utes are on the road for an early morning kickoff against a surging Colorado team that has the firepower on offense that Utah lacks.
The Buffs are at the national average in EPA/Play while the Utes are 111th.
Mercer vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (N/A)
Penn State vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (-10000)
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame (-2100)
Boston College vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Pick: SMU (-1000)
LSU vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
PIck: LSU (-178)
Louisville vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville (-1450)
Missouri vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: South Carolina (-530)
South Carolina continues to move up the ranks of the SEC and now is a massive favorite at home against a banged-up Missouri team.
The Gamecocks defensive line is among the best in the SEC and LaNorris Sellers looks far more comfortable out of the team’s most recent BYE week that featured a pair of impressive wins against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Missouri was lucky to beat Oklahoma at home with Drew Pyne under center, the team’s backup quarterback. While Brady Cook may return, he is compromised due to injuries, and I can’t expect any Mizzou signal caller to hold up on the road against this Gamecocks defense.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
Pick: San Jose State (+390)
Let’s get crazy.
The Spartans offense has been dynamic at times this season with wide receiver Nick Nash threatening to lead the country in receiving yards this season. The offensive line has only allowed nine sacks this season, which can potentially match up nicely against a boom-or-bust Boise State defense that is second in sacks this season but is 84th in EPA/Play.
Boise State is off a close call against Nevada at home, and the defense has been vulnerable to big plays on the back end. What if the team falls behind for the first time in Mountain West play on the road?
I’ll lean into some chaos on Saturday night.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State (-310)
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-610)
Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (-335)
New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M (N/A)
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cincinnati (+250)
Iowa State has lost two straight games in Big 12 play, and I don’t think its done!
Cincinnati profiles as a nice running dog in this one against an Iowa State defense that is outside the top 100 in yards per carry this season and doesn’t get pressure on the quarterback, which can lead to a better outing from Cincy’s quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
The Bearcats likely should’ve beaten West Virginia last week at home, Sorsby had two turnovers lead to defensive touchdowns, so I’ll jump on the big price on Cincy on the road to pull an upset.
Washington State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick
PIck: New Mexico (+420)
Washington State has been lightly challenged, but boy is this team playing with fire.
The Cougars have been dynamic on offense with John Mateer leading the team in rushing in addition to anchoring a potent passing game, but the defense is terrible, last in Pro Football Focus’ tackling grade.
Enter New Mexico’s high-octane offense that is sixth in yards per play and is scoring nearly three points per drive.
Give me the big home underdog to go toe-to-toe with the one-loss Cougars and pull a monumental upset.
Kansas vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas (+114)
