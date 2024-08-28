College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Team in Week 1
With the first full serving of college football upon us, everyone is looking to see how the best in the sport will fare in the opening game.
We have checked in on the ranked teams playing this weekend and made a straight-up pick to see how each team will do, and there will surely be some chaos come Saturday. I'm eyeing the Miami vs. Florida opener with a ton of intrigue as the new-look Hurricanes face an in-state rival as one of my most confident picks.
For our picks against the spread on each game, you can find those here, but here are our straight-up picks for each game.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (-550)
Penn State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (-285)
Akron vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (N/A)
Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (N/A)
Miami (Florida) vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Pick: Florida (+126)
There is a lot of hype around the Miami team that has been built through the transfer portal, but I’m not sure it will be so easy on the road against Florida.
Many are down on the Gators and projecting the end of Billy Napier’s tenure due to the most difficult schedule in the country, but that’s the end of the season, and I believe some of the negative sentiment is bleeding into this game.
The Gators have a more than capable passing game with Graham Mertz and pass catchers Eugene Wilson and transfer Elijah Badger to test an unproven Miami defense that the value skews towards the home underdog.
Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (N/A)
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M (-152)
Fresno State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (-2100)
New Mexico vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona (-8000)
USC vs. LSU (in Las Vegas) Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU (-184)
The Tigers and Trojans meet in an interesting meeting in Las Vegas.
The two teams are at a similar crossroads. Without its star-studded quarterback anymore, the top two picks in last year’s NFL Draft, and two defenses that must improve from the bottom 20 rankings last season in EPA/Play, which team can jumpstart a bounce-back campaign?
No result will surprise me, but I will side with the more proven quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier to handle a USC defense that simply may not be caught up to speed and has the tough test of handling an SEC-level team.
Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Florida State (-720)
Some may be out on Florida State, but I don’t envision an 0-2 start for Mike Norvell’s bunch against an out-matched Boston College team.
As noted in our betting notes preview, FSU has a clear edge that can result in a comfortable win at home.
The Noles were downgraded a touchdown from its shaky performance across the pond, but there is no denying that this team has more than enough to out-pace Boston College, who should have the team's full attention after a near-loss in Chestnut Hill a year ago.
BC beat only two bowl eligible teams last season, and this can be a good buying opportunity on the team with a significant edge in the trenches. The Eagles were 129th in yards per carry allowed last season, which can open up the field for DJ Uiagalelei.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.