College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Week 9 Game
There are plenty of marquee matchups in Week 9 that will help determine the College Football Playoff race, some of which are surprising.
Navy and Notre Dame will meet at MetLife Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game that can be the catalyst for a Navy CFP run or the beginning of Notre Dame's re-emergence as a top-12 threat. The Fighting Irish can't afford another upset loss, can the team get past an upstart Midshipmen team?
We got you covered with picks for every Top 25 matchup on the Week 9 slate.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Season Record 88-33
Best College Football Picks for Week 9
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Pick: Syracuse +172
While this game should be full of points, I don’t believe the difference between these teams is as great as the point spread indicates.
The Orange have been frisky as an underdog this season, winning both games outright, and are being undervalued against a Pitt defense that is outside the top in EPA/Pass this season.
That should set up nicely for Kyle McCord and the Syracuse offense that is 32nd in EPA/Play.
The Panthers are undefeated, but its four wins against Power Four competition have been by a combined 17 points.
The Orange are live on Thursday night.
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Pick: UNLV +130
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -4500
Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -480
While Navy has a lot of hype as an undefeated team, the group has faced only one team inside the top 100 in EPA/Play and has yet to face one inside the top 40 in EPA/Play on defense.
Notre Dame is both of those things. I believe the Irish can name its number in this contest with its ability to punish a soft Midshipmen defensive line that is bottom 20 in defensive line yards this season with its blistering run game that is top 10 in yards per carry at nearly six yards per rush.
On a neutral field, there will be no upset on Saturday afternoon and the Fighting Irish can notch a resume-building win against the triple option team.
Washington vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington +190
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -1700
Illinois vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -2000
BYU vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
Pick: UCF -111
Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama -550
Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas -1100
Florida State vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Florida): -1450
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State -250
LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -140
I think this is a great opportunity to sell LSU at its highest.
While the Tigers are winners of six straight games, including two in a row out of its BYE week, let’s take a deeper dive at those games.
The Bayou Bengals beat a banged-up Ole Miss team in overtime that was playing its seventh straight game and an Arkansas team that was far from full strength on the road. Now, the team gets a healthy Texas A&M team that will be its toughest test of the season on both the offensive and defensive line.
Texas A&M is more vulnerable in the secondary, bottom half of the country in coverage grading per Pro Football Focus, but with LSU’s lack of a ground game, the Aggies may be able to drop more defenders into coverage to slow down this LSU passing attack.
LSU is passing at a top 10 rate, which makes the team easier to figure out and tips the scales toward head coach Mike Elko in terms of conceiving a game plan to slow down LSU.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' defense has improved but is still 84th in EPA/Play. I believe the team’s inability to get off the field on third down, 110th in third down success rate, will play a big role in determining this game. For what it’s worth, Texas A&M is tied for the 19th-best third-down success rate and can create more scoring chances.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State -335
SMU vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Pick: SMU -465
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.