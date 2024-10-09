College Football Straight Up Picks for Week 7 (How to Bet Colorado vs. Kansas State)
Conference play is in full swing and plenty of teams are looking to shake up the status quo in each league with some statement victories.
For the likes of Colorado, the team is off a BYE week after last taking the field and announcing itself as a Big 12 title contender. Can Deion Sanders' Buffaloes make it a second straight upset and stun Kansas State in Boulder on Saturday night?
While Kansas State has had some road struggles, the same can't be said for Ole Miss, who knocked off South Carolina last week on the road. However, Death Valley is a different beast at night. Can the Rebels stay firmly in the College Football Playoff mix with a road win?
Here's our pick for every Week 7 Top 25 matchup this weekend.
Season Record: 63-24
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Straight Up Picks for Week 7
Utah vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona State (+190)
South Carolina vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (-2100)
Clemson vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-1600)
Missouri vs. Massachusetts Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri (-4500)
Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (-650)
Penn State vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (-200)
While I do think USC can give the Nittany Lions a run in Los Angeles, I have to side with Penn State surviving this one with a win.
The Trojans have struggled in pass protection all season, grading out as the seventh-worst offensive line in terms of pass block grade, which is a massive issue against Abdul Carter and the PSU pass rush that grades out as the fifth-best one per PFF.
USC may be able to test this Penn State secondary, but I believe that the Nittany Lions have the edge in the trenches on both sides of the ball to dictate this game and pull out a win.
Stanford vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame (-4000)
Cal vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pitt (-156)
Purdue vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois (-1450)
Arizona vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona (+160)
Arizona is a volatile bunch, winning outright as double-digit underdogs against Utah on the road and losing outright as a moderate favorite to Texas Tech with red zone struggles.
I’ll buy into that type of up-and-down play and take Arizona to win outright in Provo. The Wildcats still have plenty of firepower with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan on offense as well as a defense that grades out as a stout pass rush that has 11 sacks and ranks 52nd in EPA/Play.
BYU has been far better than expected this season, out to a 5-0 start, but the group is enjoying a positive turnover margin and doing an elite job of getting red zone stops, allowing a touchdown on only 42% of opponent's trips inside the 20.
Can this be a regression matchup where Arizona finds answers on offense and BYU has some variance go against them?
I’ll buy the big underdog price.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (N/A)
Florida vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (-670)
Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (-160)
Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU (+132)
This is a brutal setup for Ole Miss, who is playing its seventh straight game on the road against LSU at one of the toughest venues in the country.
While Ole Miss has been the more complete team thus far, the LSU defense still has faults under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the team will be well-rested and as healthy as it has been all season against the Rebels, who have a building list of injuries.
After playing the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina, two defenses that are inside the top 25 nationally in EPA/Play, the Ole Miss offense is starting to run on fumes.
With several offensive linemen banged up, in addition to star wide receiver Tre Harris, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, and running back Henry Parrish, the Rebels are limping into this one.
Further, while the Tigers have been struggling on defense, LSU has a stout pass rush, top 15 in the country, per Pro Football Focus. Can the team force enough negative plays to get enough stops?
On the other side of the ball, Ole Miss has benefitted from an easy crop of opposing offenses. The LSU group will have a full week to prepare for an elite Rebels pass rush, but one that hasn’t been tested in the passing game. The Rebels haven’t faced an offense inside the top half of the country in EPA/Pass this season.
This is a perfect setup for LSU to cover as three-point home underdogs, and potentially win outright. Don’t sleep on the Tigers, who are 108-15 in home night games, including 12-0 under Brian Kelly.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa State (-146)
Kansas State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Pick: Colorado (+150)
Boise State vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
Pick; Boise State (-1250)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.