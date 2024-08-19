College Football Week 0 Opening Odds: Spread, Moneyline and Over/Under for Every Game
The college football season is here!
While not a full slate with more than 100 teams in action, we have a four game set on Saturday featuring two ACC contenders on the docket in Week 0. Florida State will look to begin its quest for a second straight ACC title on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland against Georgia Tech while SMU will begin its first season in the conference on the road agaisnt Nevada.
Florida State and Georgia Tech will draw the most headlines, but SMU will look to build on winning its AAC title with a strong start to its first year as a Power Four team as nearly four touchdown favorites against Nevada.
The other two matchups feature FCS foes moving up in class to take on FBS foes with Montana State entering as a shocking favorite against New Mexico on the road and Delaware State making the trip to Hawaii as big underdogs.
Here's the odds for all four games on the Week 0 slate!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -11.5 (-110)
- Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -430
- Georgia Tech: +330
Total: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Montana State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Montana State: -8.5 (-115)
- New Mexico: +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Montana State: -335
- New Mexico: +265
Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
SMU vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- SMU: -27.5 (-105)
- Nevada: +27.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- SMU: -4000
- Nevada: +1400
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Delaware State vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Delaware State: +38.5 (-110)
- Hawaii: -38.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Delaware State: N/A
- Hawaii: N/A
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
