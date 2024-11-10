College Football Week 12 Opening Odds: Can Tennessee Solidify SEC Championship, CFP Chances vs. Georgia?
The SEC continues to dominate the College Football Playoff discussion, and this week the pressure turns to Tennessee.
The Vols are in the thick of the CFP race but hit the road to face Georgia in a win that can almost certainly send Nico Iamaleava and co. to the first-ever 12-team postseason. However, can Georgia take care of business at home and make the race for the final SEC spots in the College Football Playoffs that much harder?
Tennessee vs. Georgia is the headline matchup, but there are plenty of other high-leverage games on the docket. Get the opening odds for every Week 12 matchup below!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Week 12
Tuesday, November 12th
- Ball State vs. Buffalo (-6.5), O/U: 52.5
- Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green (-7.5), O/U: 57.5
- Central Michigan vs. Toledo (-14.5), O/U: 48.5
Wednesday, November 13th
- Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) (-31.5), O/U: 45.5
- Akron vs. Northern Illinois (-16.5), O/U: 46.5
- Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio (-7.5), O/U: 48.5
Thursday, November 14th
- East Carolina (-13.5) vs. Tulsa, O/U: 61.5
Friday, November 15th
- Wyoming vs. Colorado State (-9.5), O/U: 47.5
- North Texas (-1.5) vs. UTSA, O/U: 71.5
- UCLA vs. Washington (-3.5), O/U: 45.5
- Houston vs. Arizona (-2.5), O/U: 44.5
Saturday, November 16th
- Oregon (-14.5) vs. Wisconsin, O/U: 52.5
- Ohio State (-31.5) vs. Northwestern, O/U: 45.5
- Penn State (-28.5) vs. Purdue, O/U: 50.5
- Cincinnati vs. Iowa State (-7.5), O/U: 52.5
- Arizona State vs. Kansas State (-7.5), O/U: 50.5
- Washington State (-13.5) vs. New Mexico, O/U: 72.5
- Michigan State vs. Illinois (-3.5), O/U: 47.5
- Rutgers vs. Maryland (-4.5), O/U: 49.5
- Nebraska vs. USC (-8.5), O/U: 50.5
- Texas (-16.5) vs. Arkansas, O/U: 55.5
- Clemson (-9.5) vs. Pitt, O/U: 55.5
- Utah vs. Colorado (-10.5), O/U: 47.5
- Liberty (-13.5) vs. UMass, O/U: 51.5
- Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky (-13.5), O/U: 53.5
- Tulane (-6.5) vs. Navy, O/U: 54.5
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn (-24.5), O/U: 46.5
- Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall (-9.5), O/U: 55.5
- Murray State vs. Kentucky (), O/U:
- Mercer vs. Alabama (), O/U:
- Florida Inernational vs. Jacksonville State (-13.5), O/U: 56.5
- Florida Atlantic vs. Temple (-2.5), O/U: 49.5
- Syracuse vs. Cal (-7.5), O/U: 55.5
- Sam Houston State (-13.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 41.5
- Hawai'i (-1.5) vs. Utah State, O/U: 58.5
- Virginia vs. Notre Dame (-22.5), O/U: 50.5
- Boston College vs. SMU (-16.5), O/U: 53.5
- LSU (-4.5) vs. Florida, O/U: 55.5
- Louisville (-19.5) vs. Stanford, O/U: 57.5
- Oregon State (-4.5) vs. Air Force, O/U: 45.5
- South Florida (-3.5) vs. Charlotte, O/U: 52.5
- Baylor (-1.5) vs. West Virginia, O/U: 59.5
- Troy vs. Georgia Southern (-7.5), O/U: 54.5
- James Madison (-4.5) vs. Old Dominion, O/U: 52.5
- Missouri vs. South Carolina (-13.5), O/U:
- Arkansas State vs. Georgia State (-1.5), O/U: 57.5
- Boise State (-13.5) vs. San Jose State, O/U: 59.5
- South Alabama vs. Louisiana (-7.5), O/U: 60.5
- Southern Mississippi vs. Texas State (27.5), O/U: 55.5
- Tennessee vs. Georgia (-10.5), O/U: 49.5
- New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M (-40.5), O/U: 54.5
- Wake Forest vs. North Carolina (-10.5), O/U: 63.5
- UAB vs. Memphis (-15.5), O/U: 62.5
- Kansas vs. BYU (-2.5), O/U: 55.5
- San Diego State vs. UNLV (-19.5), O/U: 52.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
