College Football Week 13 Opening Odds: Ohio State Opens Favored vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff Preview
With only two weeks in the regular season, the conference championship and College Football Playoff is starting to take its final form.
The biggest game on the Week 13 card is undefeated Indiana set for its toughest test to date, heading to Columbus, Ohio to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers have been the best story in college football, but can it hold up against a National Championship contender?
Ohio State is a prohibitive favorite in this one, can the Buckeyes continue on its CFP path?
Here are the odds for every Week 13 game, starting with MACtion on Tuesday and running through the weekend.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Odds for Week 13
Tuesday, November 19th
- Akron (-10.5) vs. Kent State, O/U: 49.5
- Western Michigan (-7.5) vs. Central Michigan, O/U: 56.5
- Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio) (-2.5), O/U: 43.5
Wednesday, November 20th
- Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan (-1.5), O/U: 53.5
- Ohio vs. Toledo (-2.5), O/U: 48.5
Thursday, November 21st
- North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech (-9.5), O/U: 52.5
Friday, November 22nd
- Temple vs. UTSA (-16.5), O/U: 55.5
- Purdue vs. Michigan State (-13.5), O/U: 48.5
- UNLV (-7.5) vs. San Jose State, O/U: 63.5
Saturday, November 23rd
- Penn State (11.5) vs. Minnesota, O/U: 45.5
- Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Auburn, O/U: 46.5
- Cincinnati vs. Kansas State (-8.5), O/U: 52.5
- Pittsburgh vs. Louisville (-7.5), O/U: 56.5
- Vanderbilt vs. LSU (-8.5), O/U: 54.5
- Illinois vs. Rutgers (-1.5), O/U: 46.5
- Wisconsin vs. Nebraska (-2.5), O/U: 42.5
- USC (-4.5) vs. UCLA, O/U: 51.5
- Baylor (-7.5) vs. Houston, O/U: 51.5
- Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma State, O/U: 68.5
- Arizona vs. TCU (-10.5), O/U: 59.5
- Iowa State (-6.5) vs. Utah, O/U: 41.5
- UCF (-2.5) vs. West Virginia, O/U: 64.5
- Indiana vs. Ohio State (-10.5), O/U: 53.5
- Wake Forest vs. Miami (Florida) (-24.5), O/U: 64.5
- Ole Miss (-9.5) vs. Florida, O/U: 55.5
- SMU (-10.5) vs. Virginia, O/U: 58.5
- Iowa (-6.5) vs. Maryland, O/U: 44.5
- UConn vs. Syracuse (-10.5), O/U: 55.5
- North Carolina (-2.5) vs. Boston College, O/U: 56.5
- Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State (-6.5), O/U: 55.5
- Massachusetts vs. Georgia (-42.5), O/U: 57.5
- UTEP vs. Tennessee (-42.5), O/U: 55.5
- Western Kentucky (-1.5) vs. Liberty, O/U: 56.5
- Bowling Green (-11.5) vs. Ball State, O/U: 58.5
- Rice (-7.5) vs. UAB, O/U: 51.5
- New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee (-4.5), O/U: 50.5
- James Madison (-7.5) vs. Appalachian State, O/U: 61.5
- Florida International (-8.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 43.5
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State (52.5), O/U: 52.5
- South Alabama (-22.5) vs. Southern Mississippi, O/U: 55.5
- Charlotte (-2.5) vs. Florida Atlantic, O/U: 47.5
- Kentucky vs. Texas (-20.5), O/U: 46.5
- BYU vs. Arizona State (-3.5), O/U: 48.5
- Colorado (-1.5) vs. Kansas, O/U: 60.5
- Northwestern vs. Michigan (-12.5), O/U: 38.5
- Stanford vs. California (-13.5), O/U: 55.5
- San Diego State vs. Utah State (-4.5), O/U: 62.5
- Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina (-2.5), O/U: 56.5
- East Carolina vs. North Texas (-2.5), O/U: 72.5
- Tulsa vs. South Florida (-15.5), O/U: 60.5
- Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas (-21.5), O/U: 51.5
- Missouri (-7.5) vs. Mississippi State, O/U: 56.5
- Troy vs. Louisiana (-11.5), O/U: 56.5
- Army vs. Notre Dame (-16.5), O/U: 44.5
- Boise State (-22.5) vs. Wyoming, O/U: 57.5
- Washington State (-13.5) vs. Oregon State, O/U: 56.5
- Georgia State vs. Texas State (-19.5), O/U: 57.5
- Alabama (-13.5) vs. Oklahoma, O/U: 47.5
- Marshall vs. Old Dominion (-2.5), O/U: 52.5
- Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. Duke, O/U: 47.5
- Air Force vs. Nevada (-4.5), O/U: 44.5
- Colorado State vs. Fresno State (-2.5), O/U: 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.