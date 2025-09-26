College Football Week 5 Best Bets (How to Bet Alabama vs. Georgia)
It's time to lock in for Week 5 of the 2025 College Football season.
This weekend's slate provides some of the most exciting matchups of the regular season, including huge games in both the SEC and Big Ten. If you want some bets for this week, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorite bets.
College Football Week 5 Best Bets
- USC -6.5 (-110) vs. Illinois
- Oregon +6.5 (-110) vs. Penn State
- Alabama vs. Georgia OVER 52.5 (-110)
USC vs. Illinois Prediction
USC is second in the country in adjusted EPA per play, and now the Trojans get to face an Illinois team that was exposed last week against Indiana. USC averages a whopping 9.1 yards per play this season, the best mark in the country, and now the Trojans will face an Illinois defense that ranks 102nd in opponent yards per play, allowing 6.1 yards per snap. The USC offense could have a field day in this one.
Pick: USC -6.5 (-110)
Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction
The advanced metrics in this game seem to point toward this marquee matchup being close enough that we should jump at the chance to back the Oregon Ducks getting 3.5 points. The Ducks lead the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Penn State comes in at seventh in that stat. Oregon also has a net yards per play of +3.56, while Penn State sits at +1.90. That's enough for me to back the Ducks.
Pick: Oregon +6.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction
Defense has been an issue for both Alabama and Georgia this season. Alabama ranks 26th in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, and Georgia ranks even worse, coming in at 77th in that stat. The Bulldogs also rank 74th in opponent success rate and 78th in opponent yards per play, allowing teams to average 5.7 yards per play against them. Offensively, these two teams rank eighth and 20th in adjusted EPA per Play.
All of that should lead to this being a high-scoring affair in the SEC. Let's sit back and root for points.
Pick: OVER 52.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
