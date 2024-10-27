College Football Week 9 Opening Odds: Who is Favored in Big Ten Clash Between Ohio State vs. Penn State?
We have reached November football, and the action is heating up in college football.
In a game that may serve as a Big Ten Conference Championship elimination game, Ohio State will seek a win at Penn State, highlighting the Week 10 slate. While this game will be the most high-leverage one on the card, there are plenty of big games in the SEC and Big 12 that can help sort the top of the CFP hierarchy.
Here are the opening odds for every game in Week 10, getting started on Tuesday this week!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Week 10
Tuesday, October 29th
- New Mexico State vs. Florida International (-7.5), O/U: 45.5
- Louisiana vs. Texas State (-3.5), O/U: 59.5
- Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State (-9.5), O/U: 46.5
Wednesday, October 30th
- Jacksonville State vs. Liberty (-1.5), O/U: 63.5
- Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky (-24.5), O/U: 50.5
Thursday, October 31st
- Tulane (-15.5) vs. Charlotte, O/U: 55.5
Friday, November 1st
- Georgia State vs. Connecticut (-6.5), O/U: 49.5
- South Florida (-2.5) vs. Florida Atlantic, O/U: 52.5
- San Diego State vs. Boise State (-23.5), O/U: 57.5
Saturday, November 2nd
- Duke vs. Miami (Florida) (-20.5), O/U: 56.5
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee (-15.5), O/U: 44.5
- Louisville vs. Clemson (-11.5), O/U: 61.5
- Indiana (-6.5) vs. Michigan State, O/U: 50.5
- Ole Miss (-6.5) vs. Arkansas, O/U: 55.5
- Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. South Carolina, O/U: 46.5
- Pittsburgh vs. SMU (-7.5), O/U: 60.5
- Minnesota (-1.5) vs. Illinois, O/U: 45.5
- Vanderbilt vs. Auburn (-6.5), O/U: 48.5
- Wisconsin vs. Iowa (-3.5), O/U: 42.5
- Stanford vs. NC State (-20.5), O/U: 47.5
- North Carolina (-2.5) vs. Florida State, O/U: 49.5
- Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse (), O/U:
- Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Penn State, O/U: 55.5
- Air Force vs. Army (), O/U:
- Northwestern (-2.5) vs. Purdue, O/U: 46.5
- Buffalo () vs. Akron, O/U:
- Toledo (-7.5) vs. Eastern Michigan, O/U: 52.5
- Memphis (-7.5) vs. UTSA, O/U: 60.5
- Old Dominion (-2.5) vs. Appalachian State, O/U: 59.5
- Tulsa vs. UAB (-2.5), O/U: 57.5
- Oregon (-14.5) vs. Michigan, O/U: 46.5
- Florida vs. Georgia (-16.5), O/U: 52.5 (in Jacksonville)
- Texas Tech vs. Iowa State (-14.5), O/U: 56.5
- Kansas State (-12.5) vs. Houston, O/U: 46.5
- UCLA vs. Nebraska (-7.5), O/U: 41.5
- Arizona vs. UCF (-5.5), O/U: 55.5
- Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP (-3.5), O/U: 52.5
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Marshall (-10.5), O/U: 47.5
- Navy (-12.5) vs. Rice, O/U: 51.5
- Wyoming vs. New Mexico (-6.5), O/U: 60.5
- Coastal Carolina (-4.5) vs. Troy, O/U: 52.5
- UMass vs. Mississippi State (-17.5), O/U: 58.5
- Arizona State (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State, O/U: 57.5
- Hawai'i vs. Fresno State (-12.5), O/U: 48.5
- USC (-1.5) vs. Washington, O/U: 54.5
- Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama (-5.5), O/U: 61.5
- TCU vs. Baylor (-2.5), O/U: 63.5
- Colorado State (-1.5) vs. Nevada, O/U: 44.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published