Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
After losing in the Sugar Bowl last season, the College Football Playoff semifinals, Texas looks to enter the fray once again as a National Championship contender in the SEC.
In its first season in the SEC, the Longhorns will look to start its season in fine form as returning quarterback Quinn Ewers returns under center to lead Steve Sarkisian’s high powered offense with a new group of skill position players against visiting Colorado State.
The Rams will look for a bump in play in year three of Jay Norvell’s air-raid system, but are up against it on the road against Texas in Week 1, catching north of 30 points.
How should we bet this Week 1 matchup? We have you covered with a full betting preview below.
Colorado State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +32.5 (-115)
- Texas: -32.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: N/A
- Texas: N/A
Total: 59.5 (-115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colorado State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Colorado State Record: 0-0
- Texas Record: 0-0
Colorado State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: The full time starter for the first time in 2023, Fowler-Nicolosi showcased a big arm, passing for 3,460 yards on 470 pass attempts and 22 touchdowns. However, his decision making was suspect as he tossed 16 interceptions. Can he grow from the experience last season? He is being asked to lead a reinvigorated offense that returned stud pass catcher Tory Horton as well as the entire offensive line.
Texas
Jaydon Blue: The Texas passing game is always going to be among the best, but Blue’s role is going to have a heightened focus as the Longhorns lost starting running back CJ Baxter during fall camp. Blue saw plenty of snaps last season and was expected to play a role in 2023, but now will need to have more volume in 2024. The junior averaged more than six yards per carry last season, but on only 65 carries.
Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Texas will travel to Ann Arbor to face the defending National Champions Michigan next week, so I question the motivation for the Longhorns to show too much late into this game, an expected blowout.
The Longhorns had a similar setup last season, facing Rice in Week 1 before a road trip to Alabama against the Crimson Tide and had a relatively smooth 37-10 victory against Rice.
Colorado State’s offense should be much improved this season with the natural growth of Fowler-Nicolosi, but I’m concerned that the team can throw on this revamped Texas secondary that added the likes of San Jose State cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba.
The Rams may be able to move the ball, but I expect the visitors will struggle to convert those successful possessions into points when the field shrinks. Meanwhile, I believe Texas takes a cautious approach to the Week 1 offense and for Ewers to work on things with a new pass catching group.
All things lead to the under for me in this opener.
PICK: UNDER 59.5
