Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Colorado has emerged as a true College Football Playoff, the favorite to win the Big 12 now, thanks, in part, to the team’s opponent in Week 13, Kansas.
The Jayhawks are playing its best ball down the stretch of the season, and need to win out to get to bowl eligibility. After two straight upsets against Big 12 title favorites at the time, can the team make it a third straight by beating Colorado?
Here’s our betting preview
Colorado vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: -2.5 (-110)
- Kansas: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colorado: -140
- Kansas: +118
Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado Record: 8-2
- Kansas Record: 4-6
Colorado vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: The Colorado passing attack continues to give the opposing defense fits with Sanders at the center of it all. Completing nearly 73% of his passes with 27 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, the Buffaloes' offense has emerged as dynamic as any in the Big 12. Will it travel to Arrowhead and beat Kansas?
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels has finally turned a corner this season after an injury-riddled 2023 seemingly wiped away what was an exciting play in 2022. While he has made plays as a rusher and a passer, the key has been his ability to minimize mistakes. Against an emerging Colorado defense, can Daniels continue his fine form that includes games of 250 or more total yards in four of the last five?
Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
While there is rightful interest in the underdog Kansas, who is playing its best ball and spoiling Big 12 title contenders seasons seemingly every week now, I believe that this matchup doesn’t suit the Jayhawks very well.
Kansas has been able to rattle off wins in three of the last four due to its ability to run the ball well and shut down the opposing team’s passing game.
The Jayhawks are a top-10 offense in terms of EPA/Rush, but the team will face a stingy Colorado rush defense that is 31st in the country in Pro Football Focus grading. If the team isn’t able to get ahead of the sticks, it can lead to an emerging Buffaloes defensive line to tee off on Daniels, who has been playing better, but is also prone to mistakes.
On the season, Daniels has 19 big-time throws to 16 turnover-worthy plays. Earlier in the season, those TWPs were turning into actual turnovers, but of late, he has been on the right side of some variance.
In Kansas’ winning streak, the team has also faced some limited passing games. The best the team has faced, Iowa State, scored 36 points and had an EPA/Dropback of 0.62, 95th percentile when compared to games last season, per GameonPaper.
The Jayhawks secondary is the strength of the defense, but it’s not a lockdown group, ranking outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate. I believe it’s a matter of time before the Buffaloes' passing game finds answers with the best pass-catching group in the Big 12, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter.
Kansas is rolling, but the Buffaloes have a ceiling that can’t be matched, and a plus matchup.
I’ll take the small (semi) road favorite.
PICK: Colorado -2.5
