Colorado vs. Nebraska Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
Colorado and Nebraska meet after last year's meeting in Boulder went in favor of the Buffaloes.
Nebraska was one of the teams blitzed early in the season by Colorado's vaunted offense, and Shedeur Sanders maybe even more equipped to handle the Cornhuskers with the improvements shown in Week 1. However, Nebraska has a passing game that it didn't have last season, and Isaiah Neyor may be primed for a big effort against Colorado's shaky defense.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Best Player Props for Colorado vs. Nebraska
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 306.5 Passing Yards
- Isaiah Neyor OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
- Jimmy Horn UNDER 70.5 Receiving Yards
Shedeur Sanders OVER 306.5 Passing Yards
The Buffaloes offense is going to revolve around the passing attack.
While the team made changes on the offensive line, the unit is still not up to par and will need to use Sanders’ arm and the elite group of wide receivers to move the ball.
Sanders completed 26 of his 34 passes in Week 1 for 445 yards, and while the Cornhuskers bolster a better defense than North Dakota State, the team was prone to giving up deep passes against UTEP. With pinpoint accuracy, Sanders may be able to move the ball with big plays through the air.
Last season, Nebraska’s defense traveled to Boulder, Colorado, and allowed Sanders to pass for 393 yards in a 22-point win for the Buffs. While the Cornhuskers are better this season, and at home, I believe Sanders will be chucking the ball around for most of this game, even if ahead.
I’ll go over despite a tricky matchup.
Isaiah Neyor OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
Neyor made a quick first impression in Lincoln, catching six passes for 121 yards with a touchdown reception.
The explosive threat at Wyoming in 2021 couldn’t see the field in 2023 at Texas but appears to be at full strength now and is ripe for a big outing against Colorado’s suspect secondary.
North Dakota State, a run-first offense, was able to average more than 10 yards per dropback last week, and with a high-level quarterback like Dylan Raiola looking comfortable already, Neyor may be primed for a big effort.
Jimmy Horn UNDER 70.5 Receiving Yards
This may seem counterproductive after Horn put up 198 yards through the air in the win against North Dakota State, but I’ll play a natural regression for him after he played the fourth most snaps amongst wide receivers in Week 1.
He hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass on a broken play as well, so I believe that Horn is a bit overvalued heading into this matchup as the team may continue to integrate in the likes of transfers LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.
Yes, Colorado may pass, but this number is way above Horn’s average from last season. He went below this mark in 10 of 12 games last season, including against Nebraska (eight catches, 64 receiving yards).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.