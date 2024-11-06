Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Colorado was the biggest beneficiary of a Week 10 BYE week, jumping into a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings after Iowa State and Kansas State each lost last week.
The team that Iowa State lost to, Texas Tech, is the Buffaloes next opponent, as Deion Sanders' group heads to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders. In what is expected to be a shootout on Saturday, Colorado will look to build its Big 12 title chances up as well as keep Travis Hunter and Sheduer Sanders in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Here's how to bet this Big Big 12 showdown.
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: -3.5 (-108)
- Texas Tech: +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Colorado: -164
- Texas Tech: +136
Total: 62.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado Record: 6-2
- Texas Tech Record: 6-3
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders continues to play at an incredibly high level, top eight in the country in passing yards, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns. He will face a porous Texas Tech secondary that is bottom 10 nationally in coverage grading and tackling. With a well-rested set of pass catchers, Sanders may be in for a monster showing on Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks: It may not be as explosive as last season, but Brooks is already over 1,000 yards on the season, sixth nationally in rushing yards this season with 10 touchdowns on the ground. Can he find an answer against an improved Colorado defense?
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
This is setting up for a showcase for the Colorado offense as the Texas Tech defense is among the worst in the Big 12.
While the team was able to limit Iowa State to only 22 points in the upset win in Week 10, the balance of the season shows that this Red Raiders defense is quite poor.
The team checks in 107th in EPA/Play with only 11 sacks on the season (122th nationally). This season, Texas Tech has allowed 34, 35, 22, 41, 22, 21, 37 and 51 points. Overall the group checks in 120th in points per game allowed.
Not to mention, Texas Tech has injuries building up on the defensive side of the ball in addition to being an already poor unit.
So, can Colorado take advantage?
I say yes.
The unit continues to score in bunches with Sanders leading a dynamic passing game and the emergence of a capable running game that is buoyed by Isaiah Augustave. This season, Colorado is averaging over 31 points per game and checks in 36th in points per drive.
Each team plays at a top 30 tempo, so there should be plenty of snaps and explosive plays, but my favorite angle is the Colorado team total over, right in line with the team’s season-long average.
PICK: Colorado Team Total OVER 33.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.