Is Colston Loveland Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Commanders)
Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland missed the team's Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hip injury, and he's listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.
Loveland had the Bears' bye week to rest up, and it appears that he's on track to play on Monday after loggin a full practice session on Saturday.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Loveland has gotten off to a slow start in his NFL career, catching just three of his six targets for 43 yards through three games. He's played just 41.2 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps, although he did play over 50 percent of the snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 before getting injured in Week 3.
Loveland isn't exactly a great prop target given his small role this season, but he could be worth a dart throw in one market in Week 6.
Best Colston Loveland Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+330)
Do the Bears attempt to get their rookie tight end going in Week 6?
Loveland had a 31-yard catch on three targets in his last game in Week 3 even though he only played six offensive snaps. So, the Bears clearly wanted to get Loveland involved more before he suffered his hip injury.
That could make him worth a look in the prop market as an anytime touchdown scorer, as he doesn't have many other prop lines available.
Bettors should make sure Loveland is ruled in before placing any wagers on him on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.