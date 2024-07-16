Colts 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Healthy Anthony Richardson Gives Indy Optimism)
The Colts thrived under first-year head coach Shane Steichen despite a shuffling lineup all season long.
Despite not having Jonathan Taylor or prized rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the field at different points in the season, the Colts still outperformed expectations in 2023, falling one game short of making the postseason.
This season, in a suddenly crowded AFC South, the Colts are viewed as a playoff contender in 2024.
With a healthy Anthony Richardson on the field to start the season, the hope is he can stay healthy and build on a promising start to his career that was cut short by a shoulder injury in Week 4.
Here’s Indianapolis odds to make the postseason in year two of the Steichen/Richardson era.
Indianapolis Colts Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: +140
- No: -172
Can Healthy Anthony Richardson Lead Colts to Postseason?
Richardson is expected to be a full go for this season after his season-ending shoulder surgery. The Colts still managed to nearly make the postseason with backup Gardner Minshew leading the way for much of the season.
Richardson’s dual-threat ability is exciting for a team like the Colts that has a strong run game with Taylor next to him as well as a strong group of pass catchers that features Michael Pittman Jr. and 2024 second-round pick Adonai Mitchell.
The Colts have a 41.67% chance of making the postseason, per the odds listed above from FanDuel, indicating that the team is right in the middle of the race entering the season.
However, the competition in the AFC South is set to be fierce. The Texans went from worst to first last season behind the stellar play of rookie C.J. Stroud, jumping the year prior champion Jacksonville Jaguars, who will hope to bounce back with a healthy Trevor Lawrence back in the fold. The Titans struggled last season but will hope for a strong start from first time head coach Brian Callahan.
However, the Colts appear to be the wild card in this division with the upside of Richardson giving the team a ton of optimism heading into 2024.
