Colts 2024 Win Total Projection (Anthony Richardson's Health has Oddsmakers Believing in Indianapolis)
The Indianapolis Colts had to deal with injuries in 2023, but still managed to stay in the NFL Playoffs picture despite trotting out backup quarterback Gardner Minshew for most of the season in place of the injured Anthony Richardson.
Richardson is set to be fully healthy this season, where he can build on a promising rookie season, albeit a shortened one. And with that, oddsmakers believe that the Colts are going to be back in the postseason picture as the team looks to take the next step forward with its second year quarterback.
Here is the win total projection from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colts Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
8.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Colts Viewed Favorably in Win Total Markets with Healthy Anthony Richardson
While oddsmakers are shading towards the Colts going under .500, an implied probability of 54%, the team is expected to be firmly in the postseason competition.
Richardson only played in four games in his rookie season, passing for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, but it was his ability to run (four touchdowns) that was tantalizing for him moving forward and elevating the Colts outlook.
The AFC South is getting better with the Texans appearing to be an AFC contender and the Jaguars a year removed from being the AFC South Champions, and the Colts don’t have many breaks in the schedule. The team plays five teams that made the playoffs last season, but two improved teams from the NFC in the Bears and Vikings in addition to the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.
While a difficult schedule awaits the Colts in 2024, the team has a promising quarterback that has oddsmakers giving the team the benefit of the doubt.
