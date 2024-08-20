Colts vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Betting Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled mightily this preseason, scoring just 17 total points, and they’re set as sizable underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 on Thursday night.
Cincinnati is viewed as one of the five best teams in the NFL based on the latest Super Bowl odds, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Zach Taylor, who is just 3-11 straight up in the preseason as a head coach, focus on playing his backups more in Week 3.
Let’s dive into the odds, betting trends and pick for Thursday night’s matchup.
Colts vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts -5.5 (-112)
- Bengals +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Colts: -245
- Bengals: +200
Total
- 35 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Colts record: 1-1
- Bengals record: 0-2
Colts vs. Bengals Preseason Betting Trends
- The Colts are 1-1 against the spread this preseason.
- Under head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts are 3-2 straight up and ATS in the preseason
- The Bengals are just 3-11 straight up in the preseason under head coach Zac Taylor
- The Bengals have scored just 17 points this preseason, combining for 31 and 30 points in those games
- The UNDER is 26-7 in the first 33 preseason games in 2024
Colts vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
With every team likely holding out some if not all of its starters in Week 3 to keep them healthy for the regular season, I’m looking to the total in this matchup for my best bet.
The UNDER has hit in 26 of the 33 games so far this preseason, and the Bengals have fallen well short of 35 points in both of their preseason games.
Rather than worry about which side's backups are going to play well enough to win this game, I’ll expect another low-scoring affair from Zac Taylor’s group to push this UNDER the total.
Pick: UNDER 35 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.