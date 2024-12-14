Colts vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
A massive matchup for the AFC playoff picture takes place in Denver on Sunday, as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson.
Denver – the current No. 7 seed in the AFC – holds a two-game lead on the Colts (6-7) in the standings, but a win for Indy would separate the teams by just one game with three to play – and the Colts would hold the tiebreaker over Denver.
That makes this an intriguing matchup to bet on, and there are some players that I’m eyeing in the prop market with so much at stake for both sides.
Will Nix continue his quest for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award? Can Indy’s running game get going against a stout Denver defense?
Here’s how I see both of those things going – and more – in the prop market in Week 15.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-115)
- Jonathan Taylor UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-115)
Broncos rookie Bo Nix has been lights out as of late, throwing for two more more scores in six of his last nine games, pushing him to 17 passing touchdowns on the season.
This isn’t the best matchup – the Colts have given up 17 passing scores in 13 games – but Indy is also in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play against the pass.
Nix has gained the trust of Sean Payton, throwing the ball at least 30 times in six straight games. I expect him to bounce back from from a two-pick showing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.
Jonathan Taylor UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
This is a brutal matchup for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, as Denver has given up the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL to running backs and allows just 3.8 yards per carry overall – good for second in the league.
One key to Taylor’s success will be whether or not the Colts can sustain drives with the inaccurate Richardson under center, and I don’t see that happening against Denver.
The Broncos rank fourth in the NFL in yards per play allowed this season and No. 1 in defensive EPA/Play.
Taylor also has 78 or more rushing yards in just six of his 10 games this season, including just three of six games since he came back from an ankle injury. I’ll fade him on Sunday.
Courtland Sutton OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The No. 1 receiver for Denver, Cortland Sutton has been on a tear as of late, catching 63 passes for 846 yards and five scores this season.
Over his last six games, Sutton has three 100-yard games or more, as well as a minimum of 70 receiving yards in every game in that stretch.
Now, he takes on a Colts team that ranks 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, setting him up in a good spot to reach the 70-yard mark again. Sutton has at least 69 yards in every game since Week 8 after failing to clear that total in each of Denver’s first seven games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
