Colts vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
A massive matchup for the AFC playoff picture takes place in Denver in Week 15, as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
Denver, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, has a two-game lead on the Colts, the No. 8 seed in the AFC, for the final playoff spot in the conference. So, a win by the Broncos would essentially lock up the final spot, as they’d be three games up with three to play (Miami could also make a move to catch Denver or another team in the AFC).
The Broncos have won three games in a row, and they’ve yet to lose a game as a favorite in the 2024 season.
Both of these teams are also coming off a bye, so they should be rested heading into this crucial AFC clash.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and more for Broncos-Colts.
Colts vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts +4 (-110)
- Broncos -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: +154
- Broncos: -185
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 6-7
- Broncos record: 8-5
Colts vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are an NFL-best 10-3 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 8-5 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 4-0 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- Denver is 6-0 ATS when favored this season.
- The Colts are 4-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6 in the Colts’ 13 games this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Broncos’ 13 games this season.
Colts vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Josh Downs – questionable
- Ashton Dulin – questionable
- Braden Smith – questionable
- Tanor Bortolini – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Brandon Jones – questionable
- Riley Moss – questionable
- Delarrin Turner-Yell – questionable
Colts vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: Taylor is having a strong season for the Colts, rushing for 804 yards and five scores across 10 games, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The Colts may rely on him against Denver since Anthony Richardson has not been the most accurate passer in his second NFL season. Taylor has six games with 88 or more rushing yards in 2024.
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: The No. 1 receiver for Denver, Sutton has been on a tear as of late, catching 63 passes for 846 yards and five scores this season. Over his last six games, Sutton has three 100-yard games or more, as well as a minimum of 70 receiving yards in every game in that stretch.
Colts vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
This matchup has massive playoff implications, but I think the Broncos are the superior team – mainly because of their defense – on Sunday.
Denver ranks No. 2 in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8), No. 3 in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and No. 4 in yards per play allowed this season.
That’s bad news for the Colts, who rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass on offense, partially because of Anthony Richardson’s inaccuracy and turnover issues. This season, Richardson has nine picks in nine games, and Denver has already forced 18 turnovers in 13 games – the eighth most in the NFL.
With Bo Nix and the Broncos offense rolling as of late, I don’t see the Colts picking apart this defense enough – especially if Riley Moss returns – to win this game.
Denver should remain perfect against the spread as a favorite.
Pick: Broncos -4 (-110)
