Colts vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (Trust Jonathan Taylor)
The Colts postseason hopes are small, but the team will face the Giants, who have been decimated by injuries this season.
With an eye on a possible blowout win, which players are primed to cash in on their player props on the Colts' side? Here are a pair of player props for both Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson in this Week 17 matchup.
Best Player Props and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Colts vs. Giants
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 100.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Drew Lock UNDER 17.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Anthony Richardson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130)
Jonathan Taylor OVER 100.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Taylor ran wild in the Colts’ season saving win against the Titans, rushing for 218 yards on 29 carries.
The running back is in line for similar success against a Giants defense that is in the running for the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft and is 30th in EPA/Rush over the last five weeks.
Taylor has hit the century mark in half of the games he has played in this season and given that the Colts are more than a touchdown favorite on the road, I believe that the team keeps the ball in his hands en route to another big day.
Drew Lock UNDER 17.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Lock has been battling several injuries, including a heel and shoulder ailment, that has had him in and out of the lineup for New York of late.
Last week, Lock was hampered all game long and threw two pick-sixs, rushing the ball only one time for a single yard. However, given that he ran for 59 yards against the Saints prior to his injury and 57 on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys before his heel injury, Lock is being priced like he is somewhat mobile.
This isn’t the case, though, and I’ll go back to the under on a compromised Lock’s rushing yards.
Anthony Richardson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130)
Richardson is hard to tackle at 6’4” and 244 pounds and the Colts quarterback has been deployed as a touchdown-scoring threat around the goal line, punching in six rushing touchdowns this season. He has scored in each of the last three games and given the favorable matchup against the Giants shaky defensive line, I’ll go back to him at plus odds.
Indianapolis will look to use its potent ground game to keep the Giants at bay and keep its faint postseason hopes alive with a win, and I believe Richardson is far more likely than his implied probability (43%) to get in the end zone.
