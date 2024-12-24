Colts vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC heading into Week 17, and they have a winnable matchup against the New York Giants (2-13) on tap.
New York was blown out by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and it has one of the worst offenses in the NFL – especially since it moved on from Daniel Jones.
Meanwhile, the Colts rode a three-score game from Jonathan Taylor in Week 16 to a win over the Tennessee Titans. At 7-8, the Colts need to win out – and get some help – just to make the playoffs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this Week 17 matchup.
Colts vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts -7.5 (-110)
- Giants +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: -410
- Giants: +320
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colts record: 7-8
- Giants record: 2-13
Colts vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Giants are just 4-11 against the spread in 2024.
- The Colts are 9-6 against the spread this season.
- New York is 2-6 against the spread as a home underdog in 2024.
- Indy is 0-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season.
- The OVER is 7-7-1 in the Colts’ 15 games this season.
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Giants’ 15 games this season.
Colts vs. Giants Injury Report
Colts Injury Report
- EJ Speed – questionable
- Alec Pierce
- Tre Flowers – questionable
- Jaylon Jones – questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. – questionable
- Drew Lock – questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr. – questionable
- Greg Stroman Jr. – questionable
- Aaron Stinnie – questionable
Colts vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: Taylor carried the Colts in Week 16, rushing for over 200 yards and three scores on 29 carries. With Anthony Richardson struggling to throw the ball consistently in 2024, Taylor may be in line for a huge workload in Week 17 against a Giants team that ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed.
New York Giants
Tyron Tracy Jr.: A breakout star as a rookie, Tracy aggravated his ankle injury in Week 16. He did score a touchdown in that game, but he was limited to just 11 touches overall. If he sits in Week 17, the Giants’ offense is really going to struggle to get anything going.
Colts vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
There’s just no way that I can bet on the Giants right now, especially since they’ve struggled so much to stop the run this season.
New York is one of the 10 worst teams in EPA/Rush this season, and it’s allowed nearly 5.0 yards per carry.
After having a field day in Week 16, Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson should be able to get whatever they want on the ground this week.
On top of that, the Giants offense has been in shambles since cutting Daniel Jones – and that’s saying something.
New York has scored seven, 20, 11, 14 and seven points in its last five games, losing all but one of those games by seven or more points.
The No. 1 pick is the goal for the Giants at this point in the season. Indy should roll on Sunday.
Pick: Colts -7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.