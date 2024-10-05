Colts vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars go to battle in an AFC South duel in Week 5 with the Jaguars desperately seeking their first win of the season.
The Jaguars are set as 2.5-point favorites and if you want to check out my overall best bet for this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets". If you want to bet on a few touchdown scorers for this game, you've come to the right place.
Let's dive into it.
Colts vs. Jaguars Touchdown Scorers
- Jonathan Taylor Touchdown +115
- Christian Kirk Touchdown +200
- Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown +210
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown +115
Jonathan Taylor is one of the few bellcow running backs left in the NFL which makes it surprising to me that we can bet on him at plus-money to score a touchdown in this game. He already has four touchdowns on the season while racking up 349 yards on 72 carries.
There's a great chance he finds the end zone once again on Sunday.
Christian Kirk Touchdown +200
Christian Kirk got off to a slow start to the season but has exploded in recent games, hauling in a combined 15 receptions of 140 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks. After concerns about who would be the top target in Jacksonville, Kirk has silenced the doubters and showed people why he's No. 1.
Getting 2-1 odds on a team's top receiver to find the end zone is a no-brainer of a bet to me.
Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown +210
Michael Pittman Jr. has yet to find the end zone in 2024, but he's still the clear No. 1 option in the Colts' passing game. He has been targeted 29 times this season which is 15 more than the next closest receiver. he also leads the team with 17 receptions which is the most by six.
At North of 2-1 odds, he's a great bet to score for the first time this season when he takes on the Jaguars.
