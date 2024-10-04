Colts vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Trevor Lawrence Bounce Back Game Incoming)
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will face-off in an AFC South duel on Sunday.
You may be surprised to find out the Jaguars are set as 3-point favorites despite sitting at 0-4 heading into Week 5. If the confusing point spread wants you to stay away from betting on a side, then maybe wagering on player props is the way to go.
If that's how you feel about it, you've come to the right place. I'm betting on two player props for this divisional showdown.
Colts vs. Jaguars Player Props
- Trevor Lawrence OVER 241.5 Passing Yards via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Christian Kirk OVER 4.5 Receptions (-138) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Trevor Lawrence OVER 241.5 Passing Yards
Trevor Lawrence to go over his passing yards total is my No. 10 ranked prop in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
I'm ready to buy low on not only the Jacksonville Jaguars but Trevor Lawrence as well. He and the Jags have a favorable matchup ahead of them this week as the Colts' secondary has struggled through the first four weeks, ranking 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.1), 21st in opponent dropback success rate, and 24th in opponent EPA per dropback.
We can also feel comfortable knowing the Jaguars will throw the ball early and often. They rank sixth in the league in pass play percentage, throwing the ball on 61.9% of snaps. Lawrence will get plenty of opportunities to go over his passing yards total this week.
Christian Kirk OVER 4.5 Receptions (-138)
I'm going to double up on the Jaguars' offense by not only taking Lawrence to go over his passing yards total but to also take the over on Christian Kirk's receptions. After two terrible games to start the season, Kirk has caught a combined 15 receptions in the last two weeks. He has also seen 29 targets in 2024, the most on the team.
I'm going to bet on Kirk to stay hot this weekend and bet on him to haul in at least five receptions.
