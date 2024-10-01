Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5 (Indy Upset?)
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to move over .500 on the season in Week 5, but they find themselves as underdogs on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars have yet to pick up a win in the 2024 season, and they’ve really struggled on both sides of the ball, only scoring more points than the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins through four weeks.
Indy has some injury concerns in this game, as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Anthony Richardson (oblique/abdominal) both went down in Week 4. If they don’t play, it could make things tough on the Colts, but Joe Flacco was great in place of Richardson against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, betting trends, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 clash.
Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts +2.5 (+100)
- Jaguars -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Colts: +124
- Jaguars: -148
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 2-2
- Jaguars record: 0-4
Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Colts are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- Indianapolis is 1-0 when Joe Flacco plays this season.
- The Jaguars are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 2-0 ATS as underdogs this season.
- The UNDER 2-2 in the Colts’ four games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Jaguars’ games this season.
Colts vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Anthony Richardson – questionable
- Kwity Paye – questionable
- Jonathan Taylor – questionable
- Ryan Kelly – questionable
- Kenny Moore II – questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Evan Engram – questionable
- Josh Hines-Allen – questionable
- Darnell Savage – questionable
- Devin Lloyd – questionable
Colts vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr.: Did Joe Flacco ignite a Michael Pittman Jr. breakout? The star receiver had a season-high six catches for 113 yards in Week 4. If Flacco starts, he could be a great prop target on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence: It’s been a horrible season for Lawrence, who is completing just 53.3 percent of his passes while posting a 4-1 TD-INT ratio through four games. The Jaguars’ offense has scored the third-fewest points in the NFL through four weeks.
Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Colts are my upset pick of the week, and I think they’re a great bet to cover – no matter who is under center in Week 5.
The wheels have fallen off in Jacksonville, as Doug Pederson’s group is 0-4 on the season and hasn’t shown any signs of life on either side of the ball.
The Jaguars rank 29th in the NFL in yards per play allowed on defense and have the 10th-fewest yards per play on offense so far in 2024.
Now, they’re favored at home against the 2-2 Indianapolis Colts, who looked really solid with Joe Flacco under center in Week 4 after Anthony Richardson was injured.
If Flacco starts, I think the Colts’ passing game will get a boost against the Jaguars, who have allowed 1,091 passing yards this season – the second most in the NFL.
Until the Jags prove that they can play winning football – they haven’t at all in 2024 – there’s no way that I’m laying points with them.
Pick: Colts +2.5 (+100)
