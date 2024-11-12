Colts vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets will throw down in an AFC showdown in Week 10.
The Jets playoff hopes are hanging on for dear life and they can ill-afford to lose another game if they want to play in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Colts currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the conference at 4-6, one game back from the 5-5 Denver Broncos. A win this weekend would go a long way in them re-claiming that spot.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Colts vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +3.5 (-105)
- Jets -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colts +155
- Jets -190
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Colts vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Colts Record: 4-6
- Jets Record: 3-7
Colts vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Colts are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Colts' last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Colts' last six road games vs. Jets
- Colts are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Jets are 5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC South opponents
Colts vs. Jets Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR - Questionable
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - IR
- Trevor Denbow, S - IR
- Jaylon Carlies, LB - IR
Jets Injury Report
- Solomon Thomas, DE - Questionable
- C.J. Mosley, LB - Questionable
- Jake Hanson, C - Questionable
- Tyron Smith, OT - Questionable
- Brandin Echols, CB - Questionable
Colts vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Joe Flacco: The Colts were hoping when they made the switch to Joe Flacco at quarterback that he'd lead them to some wins and be a big part in a playoff push. Unfortunately, they're 0-2 in Flacco starts and he hasn't looked his best, throwing four interceptions across the last two games. They need him to step up in a hurry.
New York Jets
Breece Hall: Lost in the shuffle of the Jets disappointing season has been the subpar play of Breece Hall. He's averaging only 4.1 yards per carry and 55.4 yards per game this season, both significant regressions compared to last year. The presence of Aaron Rodgers was supposed to open things up for Hall in the run game, but that has failed to happen. We'll see if he can rectify that in the second half of the season.
Colts vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Colts:
I can't get on board laying more than a field goal on the New York Jets, who seem to be imploding of late. The one aspect of the team you could lean on is their defense, but even that side of the football has been an issue for them since they moved on from Robert Saleh.
In their five games since firing Saleh, the Jets defense ranks dead last in opponent EPA per play and 25th in opponent success rate. To make matters worse, they're 30th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. Now, they have to take on a Colts team that averages 4.7 yards per carry behind one of the elite running backs in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor.
An aging quarterback, a toothless offense, and a defense that has completely lost its mojo doesn't sound like a team that should be a 3.5-point favorite. I'll back the Colts.
Pick: Colts +3.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!