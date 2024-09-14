Colts vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Dream Matchup for Jonathan Taylor)
The Indianapolis Colts are road favorites in Week 2 against a Green Bay team that is expected to be without quarterback Jordan Love.
So, what does that mean when it comes to betting in the prop market?
With Malik Willis likely to start, Green Bay’s pass catchers are getting a massive downgrade compared to if Love was out there.
As for Indy, how will it attack the Packers in what could be an ugly game at Lambeau Field? I have a couple of players I’m targeting to score in Week 2.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Colts vs. Packers
- Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (+105)
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+115)
Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (+105)
If what Saquon Barkley did to the Packers in Week 1 is any indication, this should be a monster game for Jonathan Taylor.
Barkley torched the Packers in Week 1, rushing for 109 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in Brazil last Friday night.
That should be a welcome sign for Taylor, who had 16 carries for 48 yards and a score against Houston.
While the efficiency wasn’t there for Taylor, he was the clear-cut option in the backfield (as expected) in Week 1. I love him against what may be a weak Green Bay run defense.
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+115)
The Packers are going to be without quarterback Love in Week 2, meaning Willis will get the start.
That’s bad news for the entire Green Bay passing game, as Willis was traded to the team shortly before the start of the regular season.
I expect Green Bay to try to slow this game down and win it on the ground, meaning a heavy dosage of Jacobs on Sunday.
Jacobs had 16 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 20 yards in Week 1 against Philly, but I could see him pushing 20-plus carries in Week 2. The Colts allowed 159 rushing yards and a score to Houston’s Joe Mixon in Week 1, so this is a defense that is gettable on the ground.
