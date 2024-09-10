Colts vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (Fade Green Bay)
There may not be a team with playoff expectations in a tougher spot than the Green Bay Packers after one week of NFL action.
Green Bay lost a close game in Week 1, and quarterback Jordan Love was injured in the process. Love is looking at a 3-to-6 week absence with an MCL injury, meaning either Malik Willis or Sean Clifford will have to lead Green Bay in Week 2.
Meanwhile, the Colts covered the spread in a loss at home against the Houston Texans, and second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson showcased some impressive arm strength in that matchup.
The Colts may not end up in the playoffs in 2024, but Richardson has some serious natural talent that should make Indy a fun team to watch week in and week out.
After Green Bay opened as a favorite in the lookahead lines, things have completely shifted since Love was injured. The Colts are now favored by 3.5 points, and they’re likely to be a popular pick in Survivor this week as well.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, betting trends and my prediction.
Colts vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts -3.5 (-105)
- Packers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colts: -170
- Packers: +142
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Colts vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colts record: 0-1
- Packers record: 0-1
Colts vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Colts are 1-0 against the spread this season
- Packers are 0-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 1-0 for both of these teams in 2024
- The Colts were 2-0 against the spread as road favorites last season
- The Packers were 3-1 against the spread as home underdogs last season
Colts vs. Packers Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- DeForest Buckner – questionable
- Josh Downs – questionable
- Matt Gay – questionable
Packers Injury Report
- MarShawn Lloyd – questionable
- Arron Mosby – questionable
- Jordan Love – doubtful
Colts vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: Saquon Barkley torched the Packers in Week 1, rushing for 109 yards and scoring three total touchdowns on Friday night. That should be a welcome sign for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 16 carries for 48 yards and a score against Houston. I expect the Colts to get Taylor going early against a weaker run defense.
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs: With Love expected to miss this game, I expect the Packers to lean on their running game in Week 2. Jacobs had 16 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 20 yards in Week 1 against Philly, but I could see him pushing 20-plus carries in Week 2. The Colts allowed 159 rushing yards and a score to Joe Mixon in Week 1.
Colts vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
There were a lot of things to like from the Colts offense in Week 1, especially Richardson’s ability to unlock the deep ball to Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin and others on Sunday.
This is also a perfect matchup for Taylor, who didn’t get much going on the ground in Week 1. If the Colts can get more out of their running game, it should take some pressure off of Richardson to continuously make big plays with his arm.
As for the Packers, I simply can’t trust them with Willis or Clifford at quarterback. We haven’t seen Willis prove much in the NFL, and he doesn't have much experience in the offense since he was acquired right before the start of the regular season.
It would’ve been nice to catch this game at a more favorable number, but the Colts should roll against a backup quarterback – even on the road.
Pick: Colts -3.5 (-105)
