Colts vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Back New England as Home Underdog)
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 13 action. The Colts are on the brink of the playoffs but need to string together some wins in the final stretch of the season if they want a chance to catch the Denver Broncos, who currently hold the final wild card spot.
The Patriots are already looking ahead to the offseason, but Drake Maye has instilled confidence in Patriots fans that he's the quarterback of the future they were hoping he'd be. If he continues to improve, New England fans will consider this season a win.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Colts vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colts -2.5 (-120)
- Patriots +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Colts -142
- Patriots +120
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-112)
- UNDER 42.5 (-108)
The spread has remained steady in this game, with the Colts still set as 2.5-point favorites. The total has dropped half a point from 43.0 to 42.5.
Colts vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Patriots as home underdogs.
We may have been too quick to claim Anthony Richardson had been fixed after one good start in his return. He regressed to his former self against the Lions, completing just 11-of-28 passes for 172 yards. Sure, the Patriots' defense isn't nearly as good as the Lions, but the Colts' offense doesn't do anything well enough to make me want to lay a field goal on them on the road.
The Colts' defense is 23rd in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.1 yards per throw, which will give Drake Maye and the Patriots enough of an opening to keep this game close.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. I have little faith in the Colts being able to put up points with how Anthony Richardson has playing the majority of the season. The Patriots are in a similar spot. While Drake Maye has been effective, he can only do so much with his lack of weapons and no offensive line. I'll take the Patriots to win in a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Colts 16, Patriots 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
