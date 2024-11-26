Colts vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts are still alive for a playoff spot in the AFC but if they want to give themselves a chance, they need to string together some wins starting with their Week 13 game against the New England Patriots.
This has been a decent season for the Patriots in some sense. No, they're not in contention for a playoff spot, but few fans thought that would be a possibility this season. What they have got is great play from their rookie quarterback but few enough wins to line them up to draft another top prospect in 2025. Jerod Mayo may not be the coach of the future for them, but there are plenty of rebuilding teams that are worse off than New England.
Let's take a look at their odds against the Colts this week and then I'll break down my best bet.
Colts vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colts -3 (-102)
- Patriots +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Colts -148
- Patriots +124
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-108)
- UNDER 42.5 (-112)
Colts vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Colts Record: 5-7
- Patriots Record: 3-9
Colts vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Colts' last seven games
- Patriots are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Colts
- Colts are 1-7 straight up in their last eight games played in New England
- Patriots are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Patriots' last seven games
- Patriots are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 home games
Colts vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Tanor Bortolini, G - Questionable
- Josh Downs, WR - Questionable
- Ashton Dulin, WR - Questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Questionable
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Questionable
- Cole Strange, G - PUP-R
- Curtis Jacobs, LB - IR
- David Andrews, C - IR
Colts vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson: People were crowning Anthony Richardson as a born-again quarterback in Week 11 when he had his best start of the season against the Jets. One week later, he looked like the same old Richardson, completing just 11-of-28 passes for 172 yards. If the Colts want to make a run at the playoffs, they need him to start playing like he did against the Jets on a more regular basis.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The Patriots rookie quarterback has put together a solid season. He has a quarterback rating of 85.4 while completing 65.5% of passes for 182.3 yards per game. That's impressive considering he has no offensive line and few weapons to throw to. If he can continue to improve, the Patriots are going to be in a good spot heading into next season.
Colts vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Patriots getting a field goal worth of points on Sunday:
We may have been too quick to claim Anthony Richardson had been fixed after one good start in his return. He regressed to his former self against the Lions, completing just 11-of-28 passes for 172 yards. Sure, the Patriots' defense isn't nearly as good as the Lions, but the Colts' offense doesn't do anything well enough to make me want to lay a field goal on them on the road.
The Colts' defense is 23rd in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.1 yards per throw, which will give Drake Maye and the Patriots enough of an opening to keep this game close.
Pick: Patriots +3 (-115)
