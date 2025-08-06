Colts vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Hall of Fame Game is in the books, which means Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is set to kick off this week, starting with an AFC matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
The storyline of this game, and the rest of the preseason, for the Colts is the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Richardson is expected to be the regular season starter, but an impressive exhibition campaign by Jones could make Richardson's seat extra hot.
The Colts have noted that one of the two quarterbacks will play the majority of Thursday's game while the other will play the majority of their Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens plan on not playing any of their starters in this game.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.
Colts vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts -4.5 (-105)
- Ravens +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens -195
- Colts +165
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-105)
- UNDER 36.5 (-115)
Colts vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Colts Record: 0-0
- Ravens Record: 0-0
Colts vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- John Harbaugh is 40-21 against the spread in the preseason as head coach of the Ravens.
- Shane Steichen is 4-2 against the spread in the preseason as head coach of the Colts.
Colts vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
The Ravens in the preseason were an auto-bet for a long period of time. John Harbaugh has historically coached to win in exhibition games and, as a result, has the best against-the-spread record in the preseason amongst all NFL head coaches. Unfortunately, that has changed of late with the Ravens going 1-2 straight up and 0-3 against the spread in the preseason last year.
Not only has Harbaugh potentially changed how he coached in preseason games, but the betting market has caught up to his history and now the Ravens are continuously the most overvalued team only a weekly basis during the preseason.
With that in mind, I'm going to lay the points with the Colts. Not only are the Ravens overvalued due to their strong preseason history, but the Colts plan on playing one of their two top quarterbacks as they evaluate who they want to take the first snap for them in the regular season. That should give them the edge against a Baltimore team that plans on benching their starters.
Pick: Colts -4.5 (-105) via FanDuel
