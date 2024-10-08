Colts vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6 (Trust Indy)
The Indianapolis Colts made a massive comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in WEek 5, but they ended up coming up short in a high-scoring loss.
Now, the Colts are in a pick’em scenario against another AFC South squad – the Tennessee Titans – in Week 6.
Tennessee is coming off a bye week, but it picked up its first win of the season in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Starting quarterback Will Levis was injured in that game, allowing backup Mason Rudolph to step in and lead the Titans to a win.
It seems like Levis should be able to go in Week 5, but it’s unclear if that’s actually a positive for the Titans, as the young quarterback has been extremely turnover prone in 2024.
The Colts also have quarterback issues, as starter Anthony Richardson missed last week’s game with an injury. If he is healthy enough to play he will start, but backup Joe Flacco has filled in admirably the last two weeks, throwing for over 300 yards and three scores in the loss to Jacksonville.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 AFC South clash.
Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts -1 (-108)
- Titans +1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Colts: -112
- Titans: -108
Total
- 43 (Over -112/Under -108)
Colts vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 2-3
- Titans record: 1-3
Colts vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Colts are 4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are just 1-3 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 0-2 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Colts’ games this season.
- The OVER is 2-1-1 in the Titans’ games this season.
Colts vs. Titans Injury Report
Colts Injury Report
- Anthony Richardsn – questionable
- Jonathan Taylor – questionable
- Kenny Moore II – questionable
- Ryan Kelly – questionable
- Kwity Paye – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Will Levis – questionable
- Jeffrey Simmons – questionable
- Keondre Coburn – questionable
Colts vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Josh Downs: The young receiver has come alive with Flacco under center, making eight catches for 82 yards and a score in Week 4 before catching nine passes for 69 yards in Week 5. The Colts could lean on their passing game again in Week 6 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) can’t play.
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: The Titans running back has had a few big games in 2024, but his best one came against Miami in Week 4. Pollard finished that game with 22 carries for 88 yards and a score, adding two receptions as well. Tennessee will likely lean on him again on Sunday.
Colts vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
There are a lot of quarterback questions in this game, but I think the two best quarterbacks on either side are both in Indianapolis.
Flacco has played great over the last two seasons in a backup role, and he adds another element to this Indy passing game when Richardson is out.
On the Titans side, I’m not sold on them in a pick’em scenario – even at home – just because they beat a shorthanded Miami squad starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
The Colts have dominated against the spread this season – going 4-1 – although they did fail to cover as a road favorite against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
Still, Indy has the far superior offense in this matchup. The Titans (No. 2 in yards per play allowed) may be able to hang around because of their defense, but this is a much different task than facing Huntley in his first start with a new team.
Flacco or Richardson should be able to get the Colts back to .500.
Pick: Colts Moneyline (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.