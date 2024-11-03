Colts vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 9
The Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an interconference showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings will look to bounce back from two-straight losses they've suffered after starting the season 6-0. Meanwhile, the Colts have decided to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco in hopes he'll give them a better chance to make a run at the playoffs.
Anytime touchdown scorer bets are made for prime time football so let's take a look at my three favorite touchdown bets for Sunday night's action.
Colts vs. Vikings Touchdown Bets for Sunday Night Football
- Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown +200
- T.J. Hockenson Touchdown +240
- Jalen Nailor Touchdown +400
Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown
Michael Pittman had a hot and cold season this year, but he thrived when Joe Flacco was at quarterback. He caught a touchdown in both games Flacco started this season, including hauling in a combined 14 receptions for 185 yards in the three games Flacco appeared in.
At 2-1 odds, I think Pittman Jr. is a great bet to find the end zone on Sunday night.
T.J. Hockenson Touchdown
T.J. Hockenson is set to make his 2024 debut on Sunday and let's now forget how dominant he was for the Vikings last season. He hauled in 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns in only 15 games, averaging 6.3 receptions for game.
Don't be surprised if he scores in his first game back in the lineup.
Jalen Nailor Touchdown
You can bet on Jalen Nailor at much longer odds than Jordan Addison, despite Nailor already have three touchdowns in the season. He's also tied with Addison for receptions with 14, the second most amongst receivers on the team behind only Justin Jefferson.
If you want to bet on a dark horse option to find the end zone on Sunday night, Nailor is your guy.
