Colts vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 9
The Vikings undefeated start feels like a distant memory, losing two straight games to be stuck in a dogfight in arguably the most competitive division in the NFL, the NFC North.
Minnesota will look to get on track at home on Sunday Night Football against an Indianapolis Colts to that will hand over quarterback duties to Joe Flacco in place of second year pro Anthony Richardson.
Will the Colts find success with Flacco stepping in full time? Can the Vikings get on track?
Let’s answer some of those questions with our betting preview below.
Colts vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts: +5.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +205
- Chiefs: -250
Total: 46.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colts vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
The betting market is shaded heavily towards the Vikings with concerns about the state of the Colts. While the move from Richardson to Flacco may be viewed by some as an upgrade, MacMillan is eyeing a bet on the Vikings, as noted in his weekly column, "Road to 272."
Things won't get any easier for him this week when the Colts have to take on one of the most elite defenses in the NFL in the Vikings. Their only hope is to continue to run the ball successfully but it'll be tough to do that against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in opponent rush EPA and coming in at second in opponent rush success rate.
It's time for Minnesota to bounce back in a big way
Minnesota, off of two losses to a full-strength Rams team and arguably the most impressive team in the NFL in the Lions, is in a good spot to get back on track and cover at home as modest favorites.
PICK: Vikings -5.5
