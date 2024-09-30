Commanders Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket Following Upset Win Over Cardinals
Are the Washington Commanders for real?
After upsetting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, Washington is 3-1 behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and leading the NFC East.
There is still a long way to go in the 2024 season, but Washington is suddenly looking like a team that could make the playoffs – especially with how well Daniels is playing.
And, it appears oddsmakers feel the same way.
The Commanders made the biggest move of any team in the latest Super Bowl odds, going from +15000 to +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl after Week 4.
At +5000, the Commanders have just a 1.96 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, but their playoff odds now sit at +115 (an implied probability of 46.51 percent) at DraftKings.
Can Washington Make the Playoffs in 2024?
The NFC looks a little different than many expected this season with Minnesota atop the NFC North and Washington atop the NFC East through four weeks.
However, the Commanders have certainly deserved their spot, posting the No. 3 scoring offense in the league while ranking fourth in yards per play.
Daniels has been terrific, throwing for 897 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception while completing 82.1 percent of his passes through four games. A dual-threat quarterback, Daniels has also added 46 carries for 218 yards and four scores this season.
Despite all of the good on the Washington offense, there are some concerns about this team’s long-term viability as a playoff contender because of the defense.
The Commanders have allowed second most yards per play and the seventh most points through the first four games of the season.
Still, they found a way to win a high-scoring game against Cincinnati, and Washington turned in its best defensive showing of 2024 in Week 4 against Arizona.
While the Commanders likely aren’t Super Bowl contenders just yet, Daniels appears to be the right quarterback to lead them into contention for a playoff spot this season – and more in the years to come.
