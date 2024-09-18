Commanders vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host rookie Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in one of two Week 3 Monday Night Football games.
The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season, while the Commanders are looking to build on last week’s win vs. the Giants.
These two teams have not met since 2020.
Let’s break it down.
Commanders vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +7.5
- Bengals -7.5
Moneyline
- Commanders +295
- Bengals -375
Total
- 48.5
Commanders vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 23
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Commanders Record: 1-1
- Bengals Record: 0-2
Commanders vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Both teams are 1-1 ATS this season
- Both teams have gone over the listed game total 50% of the time
- Joe Burrow is 1-1 on Monday NIght Football
Commanders vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- DE Efe Obada- questionable
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.- questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Tee Higgins (hamstring) - questionable
- DT B.J. Hill - questionable
- DT Sheldon Rankins - questionable
Commanders vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is 1-1 to start his rookie season, and he’s getting things done with his mobility and his accuracy. Daniels’ 132 rushing yards are second only to QB Lamar Jackson, and his 72.2% completion rate is the fourth-best among QBs this year. He has more completions than Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Chase has been off to a slow start this season, but he’ll get back on track Monday night. Whether or not Tee Higgins goes is unlikely to affect Chase having a ton of success vs. a Commanders’ secondary that has allowed six passing touchdowns and 373 yards to opposing wideouts through just two games this season. Cincinnati is passing 65% of the time through two games this year. Expect that to continue Monday night.
Commanders vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Bengals should be able to log their first win of the season Monday night vs. a Commanders’ defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. Joe Burrow and crew will be looking to get on track Monday night, after losing by just 1 to Kansas City in Week 2, covering the spread as road underdogs.
In addition to a struggling secondary, the Commanders have also allowed an average of 126 rushing yards per game to running backs- the sixth-most in the league.
The Bengals have scored an average of just 17.5 points per game this season, but the Commanders’ defense has allowed an average of 27.5.
The Commanders have struggled to pass in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, with RB Austin Ekeler leading the team in receiving yards with 99. Terry McLaurin leads the team with 12 targets, but he has totaled just 39 yards.
The Bengals have allowed just 272 passing yards this season (Jacoby Brisett, Patrick Mahomes), so it’s unlikely Daniels gets it done through the air. Instead, look for the Commanders to continue to try to get it done on the ground.
The Bengals have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards (272) to opposing running backs through two games this season, and they have allowed 29+ rushing yards to a QB in each contest.
The Commanders have averaged 20.5 points per game, while Cincinnati has allowed an average of 21 points per contest.
The Bengals are in a smash spot if they can minimize the mistakes. With an extra day of rest, it’s hard not to bet on the Bengals ML. However, I’m not willing to buy the hook.
Pick: Commanders +7.5
