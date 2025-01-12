Commanders vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face-off in the final NFL Playoff game on Sunday.
The two teams faced each other in Week 1 of the regular season but there's a lot more on the line in tonight's rematch. Jayden Daniels is a shoo-in to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Baker Mayfield has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the league.
Let's take advantage of tonight's game by placing a few anytime touchdown bets.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jalen McMillan Touchdown (+160)
- Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown (+280)
- Sterling Shepard Touchdown (+500)
Jalen McMillan Touchdown (+160)
With Mike Evans matching up with Marson Lattimore, we're going to target some other Buccaneers receivers to grab a touchdown tonight. The most obvious choice is Jalen McMillan, who has scored a combined seven touchdowns across his last five games. He has also hauled in at least four receptions in each of those games and has established himself as a true weapon in the Buccaneers' offense.
Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown (+280)
Olamide Zaccheaus' role in the Commanders' offense has increased in the second half of the season, including catching three touchdowns across his last three games. The Buccaneers' will likely plan to focus on slowing down Terry McLaurin, which will open things up for Zaccheaus in the passing game.
Zaccheaus has seen a combined 23 targets across the Commanders' last three games.
Sterling Shepard Touchdown (+500)
We're going to continue to strategy of betting on a Buccaneers receiver not named Mike Evans by also betting on Sterling Shepard to find the end zone. His usage has declined in recent weeks, but that has just increased his value to score from a betting standpoint. He has still been used as a deep threat, hauling in a reception of at least 20 yards in three of their last five games.
At 5-1, he's an interesting dark horse to score a touchdown tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!