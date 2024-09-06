Commanders vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Chris Godwin is Undervalued)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their journey to a fourth straight NFC South title on Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 1 action.
The Bucs are set as three-point favorites in the game with the total set at 43.5. If you want to check out my best bet for the game, you'll find them in my full betting preview here.
If you're more of a player prop bettor, you've come to the right place. There are two players I'm targeting for Sunday's showdown. Let's dive into them.
Commanders vs. Bucs Prop Bets
- Chris Godwin OVER 57.5 Receiving yards (-115)
- Jayden Daniels OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Chris Godwin OVER 57.5 Receiving yards
Chris Godwin to go OVER his receiving yards total on Sunday is my No. 10 favorite player prop for Week 1:
The Buccaneers' receivers are in a great spot this week against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders ranked 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.5) and dead last in opponent passing yards per game (262.2). They did little this offseason to address that issue.
Godwin enters this game having averaged 60.2 receiving yards per game last season so as long as he hits his 2023 average against arguably the worst secondary in the NFL, this bet is going to be a winner.
Jayden Daniels OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards
The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels, will make his debut against the Bucs on Sunday. If there's one part of his game I'm the most confident in it's his ability to run the football. He averaged 94.5 rushing yards per game in his senior year at LSU but his set total of ground yards on Sunday is just 38.5.
To be fair, racking up those yards are going to be a lot more difficult at the NFL level, but in his first start, I expect him to rely on his legs while he still continues to learn the offensive scheme and gets used to throwing against NFL overages.
I expect him to reach at least 40 rushing yards on Sunday.
