Commanders vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Round (Bet Jayden Daniels to Use His Legs)
The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wrap up Sunday's NFL Playoff action.
If you want to get in on the player prop market, you've come to the right place. I have three player props that I'm locked in on for this NFC South vs. NFC East showdown, so let's dive into them.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Prop Bets
- Jayden Daniels OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Bucky Irving OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Jayden Daniels OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Jayden Daniels has begun to rely on his legs as the season has progressed, going for over 60+ yards on the ground in his last three full games, including going for 127 yards against the Falcons in Week 17. Atlanta tried to blitz Daniels and he responded by avoiding the rush and then taking off with only a few players left in the secondary to come up and make a tackle. I expect the Buccaneers to try to blitz Daniels again tonight, which will end in a similar result.
Bucky Irving OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The Buccaneers have begun to rely on Bucky Irving as their primary rusher of the football, leaving Rachaad White to contribute mainly in the passing game. He has had 15+ carries in four straight games and is now averaging a blistering 5.4 yards per carry. Now, he gets to face a Commanders defense that has struggled to stop the run all season, allowing 4.8 yards per rush.
The Bucs would be smart to lean on Irving tonight and I expect him to go over his rushing yards total.
Mike Evans UNDER 5.5 Receptions (+106)
Mike Evans has a long history with Marshon Lattimore and I expect the Commanders new cornerback to shadow Evans all over the field. If he does, Evans could struggle to rack up receptions and the Bucs may look at other receivers in the passing game.
Additionally, if the Bucs do stick to the run game, which would be their easiest path to success, there will be fewer passing opportunities for Tampa Bay, further limiting Evans' numbers.
