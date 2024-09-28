Commanders vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Target Scary Terry)
The best matchup to bet in the anytime touchdown scorer market in Week 4 may take place in Arizona.
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals scored the second most points in the NFL through two weeks of the season, and now they’ll look to bounce back from a poor Week 4 showing against the Washington Commanders’ dreadful secondary.
Washington has already allowed nine passing scores this season, but it has started 2-1, riding an amazing game from rookie Jayden Daniels on Monday Night Football to a 38-33 win in Week 3.
This game has a sky-high total, and I expect both offenses to get going – especially after the Commanders unlocked their passing game with Daniels going 21-for-23 for 254 yards and two scores against Cincinnati.
Here’s a look at a few players to bet to find the end zone in this Week 4 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Cardinals
- Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime TD (-135)
- Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+130)
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (-105)
Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime TD (-135)
After recording just one catch in Week 1, Harrison Jr. has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, racking up 19 targets in the process.
He now has the best matchup he could find against a Washington Commanders secondary that has given up the most passing touchdowns in the NFL and the second-most passing yards.
Kyler Murray should look for the rookie wideout early and often in Week 4.
Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+130)
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury vowed to get Terry McLaurin more involved in the offense in Week 3, and he delivered.
McLaurin had by far his best game of the season, catching four of his six targets for 100 yards and a score.
After recording just eight catches for 39 yards on 12 targets through the first two weeks, McLaurin looks to be more of a downfield threat in this Washington offense.
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (-105)
Austin Ekeler (concussion) has been ruled out for this game, which means Brian Robinson Jr. could be in line for a feature role in Week 4.
While Arizona is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season, it has given up four rushing scores.
Robinson Jr. had 16 carries and one reception in Week 3, his third straight week with at least 15 touches. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him find the end zone for the third time this season now that Ekeler isn’t taking any snaps from him.
