Commanders vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Target Kyler Murray to Have Big Performance)
The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals will face-off in NFL Week 4 action in what will be sneakily one of the more exciting games on Sunday's slate.
Both the Commanders and Cardinals seem to be all offense, no defense, which sets up for plenty of opportunities to bet player props. There are two I'm targeting for Sunday's game including one for each team.
Let's dive into it.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Player Props
- Kyler Murray OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-113)
- Terry McLaurin OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Kyler Murray OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-113)
Kyler Murray to go over his passing yards total of 230.5 was ranked my No. 1 player prop of the week:
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to host the Washington Commanders in Week 4 who have arguably the worst defense in the NFL so far this season. They're allowing 8.0 yards per pass attempt and 255.7 total passing yards per game through the first three weeks.
Murray averages 239.4 passing yards per game in his career so all we're asking him to do is hit his career average against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and this bet will be a winner.
Terry McLaurin OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Terry McLaurin had a breakout game on Monday night, hauling in four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, his first big performance of the season. There's plenty of reason to think he'll keep that momentum going as he and the Commanders get to face a Cardinals defense that allows 8.2 yards per pass attempt, the second most in the NFL.
Look for McLaurin to thrive for the second straight week on Sunday.
