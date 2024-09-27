Commanders vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Arizona)
The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are set to face-off in what is surprisingly one of the most exciting games on tap for Week 4. Both team's have had electric offenses to start the year, especially the Commanders whose rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, has looked fantastic.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict what the exact final score will be in this NFC showdown.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +3.5 (-118)
- Cardinals -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +145
- Cardinals: -175
Total
- 50 (Over -112/Under -108)
The odds between these two teams have remained largely stagnant throughout the week. The line shifted from -3.5 to -3 in favor of the Cardinals midweek, but it has since gone back to the original number of -3.5.
The total has moved down half a point from 50.5 to 50.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I love the Cardinals to win and cover this week:
The Commanders have a ton of problems defensively. They allowed the Bengals to average 7.3 yards per play against them and now they're 31st in the NFL in that stat. For them to win and cover in games against teams as strong offensively as the likes of the Bengals and Cardinals, they're going to need Jayden Daniels to continue to have A+ games like he had on Monday night, a tall ask for a rookie quarterback.
We should also take note of how the Cardinals have kept teams to 3.9 yards per carry this season. Given the Commanders do their best work when running the football, that could cause an issue for them in this game.
With both of these teams being much better on the offensive side of the football, I expect this to be a high-scoring affair. We could be in store for a fun offensive shootout on Sunday afternoon.
Final score prediction: Cardinals 35, Commanders 28
