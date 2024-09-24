Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Fresh off of a thrilling upset win on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.
Arizona is coming off a tough loss at home against the Detroit Lions where it was limited to just 13 points, but it did have the second highest scoring offense in football through the first two weeks of the season.
Quarterback Kyler Murray will look to right the ship for the Cards, who are favored by 3.5 points at home.
Washington has been one of the better surprises early on in this season, getting impressive play from Daniels to overcome what has been a lackluster defense.
Can the Commanders keep this game within a field goal to earn a third win against the spread for bettors?
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch, trends and more for this Week 4 matchup.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +3.5 (-115)
- Cardinals -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +154
- Cardinals: -185
Total
- 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Commanders vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 2-1
- Cardinals record: 1-2
Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Arizona is 2-1 against the spread this season
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread this season
- Arizona is 1-1 against the spread this season at home.
- The Cardinals won their lone game as a pick’em at home.
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread as a road underdog.
- The OVER is 2-1 in Washington’s three games.
- The OVEr is 2-1 in Arizona’s three games.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Emmanuel Forbes Jr. – questionable
- Austin Ekeler – questionable
- Clelin Ferrell – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Khyiris Tonga – questionable
- Trey McBride – questionable
- Kelvin Beachum – questionable
- Jackson Barton – questionable
- Justin Jones – questionable
Commanders vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: Daniels was extremely impressive in Week 3, completing 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a score on the ground, pushing his season long rushing numbers to 38 carries for 171 yards and three scores. He’s also completed over 80 percent of his passes.
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.: We’re all about the rookie this week! After a one-catch game in Week 1, Harrison has found the end zone three times in the last two games, racking up nine receptions for 194 yards in the process. He should have a field day against a weak Washington secondary.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to find a better matchup for the OVER on the slate in Week 4.
Washington may be 2-1, but it hasn’t looked good defensively, allowing the second most yards per play overall, the second most passing yards and the most passing touchdowns in the NFL.
That should be great news for Murray and the Arizona offense, as eighth in the NFL in yards per play and 12th in net yards per pass attempt this season. Not only that, but Arizona is fifth in the league in yards per carry, and the Commanders are allowing the fourth most in the league.
Essentially, any game involving this Washington defense has a chance to be a shootout.
On monday, Daniels led the Commanders to a score in every possession of their game (outside of kneel downs) against Cincinnati. They’ve now had two games finish with 57 or more points on the season.
I’ll gladly take the OVER in a game between two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL.
Pick: OVER 50.5 (-108)
