Commanders vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Washington Commanders have been without their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, for the past two weeks, but he's set to return to the field in Week 5 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a loss against the Giants.
You can find my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to break down my top player props. Let's dive into them.
Commanders vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+155) via DraftKings
- Omarion Hampton OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
Jayden Daniels UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Jayden Daniels has a tough test in his return to the field after missing two weeks due to injury. He and the Commanders will take on an elite Chargers pass defense that has given up the second-fewest yards per pass attempt this season at 5.0, while also ranking first in opponent dropback success rate and fourth in opponent dropback EPA.
Jayden Daniels' first two starts at QB weren’t great this season. He completed just 59.7% of passes for an average of 216.5 yards. I'm not sure if he’ll be ready to hit the ground running after coming back from injury against an elite secondary
Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+155)
Keenan Allen has made an immediate impact since returning to the Chargers, leading the team in receptions this season with 24. He's also had a nose for the end zone, already scoring three touchdowns. Let's bet on his strong season continuing in Week 5 by betting on him to score his fourth touchdown of the year at +155 odds.
Omarion Hampton OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Omarion Hampton had his breakout game in the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Giants, going for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. With Najee Harris now sidelined, I expect Hampton's production to continue at a high level. I'll bet on him to go over his rushing yards once again.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!