Commanders vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8
Even with Jayden Daniels (hamstring) out on Monday night for the Washington Commanders, oddsmakers have set the total for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at 46.5.
This could be a high-scoring game — at least on the Chiefs side — as KC has put up 28 or more points in every game since Xavier Worthy returned to the lineup.
Now, with Rashee Rice also back, Kansas City is in a great spot to make a run for a top spot in the AFC.
Washington may be a tough team to bet on in the anytime touchdown scorer market, but bettors can lean heavily on the Chiefs in primetime against a Washington team that allowed over 40 points to Dallas in Week 7.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite players to find the end zone on Monday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Chiefs
- Rashee Rice Anytime TD (-115)
- Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+245)
- Brashard Smith Anytime TD (+245)
Rashee Rice Anytime TD (-115)
Rice made some serious noise in his season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching seven of his 10 targets for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Chiefs ended up easing Rice into their game plan a bit, playing him just 33 snaps (40.7 percent of their offensive plays), but he was targeted on nearly a third of them.
The star receiver was amazing in the 2024 season before going down with a knee injury, and he looks to be right back in the mix as one of the top receivers in the NFL this season.
Washington has given up 12 passing scores and was torched by Dak Prescott in Week 7. This is a great spot to back Rice, as his role is likely only going to increase as the season goes on.
Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+245)
Through seven games in the 2025 season, Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has scored four touchdowns, turning three of his four red zone targets into scores.
The Commanders have been banged up at receiver all season long, and I expect Ertz to operate as a safety blanket for Marcus Mariota in his third start of the season. Mariota targeted Ertz seven times in two games in his starts earlier this season.
After back-to-back games where he found the end zone, Ertz is a great look at +245 on Monday night.
Brashard Smith Anytime TD (+245)
I’m eyeing a long shot in this game, especially with the Chiefs favored by double digits for the second week in a row.
Brashard Smith – the team’s rookie running back – saw a season-high 14 carries and caught five passes for 42 yards in Week 7 with the Chiefs up big.
He didn’t find the end zone, but Smith could get more garbage time work on Monday night. Plus, he’s been involved in the passing game a ton over the last few weeks, catching 14 of his 16 targets for 122 yards over the last four games.
Smith should remain in at least a change-of-pace role in this offense, and he could be a sneaky bet to score if KC goes up big early.
