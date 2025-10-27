Commanders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Chiefs Should Dominate)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win the Super Bowl entering Week 8 of the 2025 season, and they’ve won four of their last five games to get back over .500 after an 0-2 start.
Kansas City turned in a dominant 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, and now it’s heavily favored on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. With Jayden Daniels dealing with a hamstring issue, oddsmakers aren’t confident that Washington will be able to pull off an upset on the road.
The Chiefs have put up a ton of points since Xavier Worthy (shoulder) returned to action in Week 4, and they put up huge numbers in Rashee Rice’s debut in Week 7. In fact, KC was able to sit Mahomes in the fourth quarter because the game was already out of hand.
Washington, on the other hand, has fallen to 3-4 in the 2025 season and saw its Super Bowl odds go from +1800 to +5500 in the span of two weeks. Can the Commanders shock the Chiefs and get themselves back to .500?
Here’s my prediction for this primetime matchup in Week 8.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +12.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +575
- Chiefs: -850
Total
- 47.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The line has shifted a bit since opening with Jayden Daniels dealing with a hamstring injury and ruled out for this game. The Chiefs opened as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday night after their Week 7 win, and now they’ve moved to 12.5-point favorites in the latest odds.
Kansas City is widely expected to pull off a win and move to 5-3 in the 2025 season.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s expecting a high-scoring affair on Monday:
With Jayden Daniels' status still up in the air, I'm going to pass on betting on the side in this Monday Night Football showdown and bet on the OVER instead. This year's version of the Chiefs is more similar to the ones we saw in the early years of Patrick Mahomes' career. The offense has been the better unit, which is different from the defensive-minded teams of the past few years.
The Chiefs are third in the NFL in EPA per play and second in offensive DVOA. Meanwhile, their defense ranks worse in every metric compared to the past few seasons. If Daniels plays for the Commanders in this one, Washington should be able to string together enough good drives to contribute to the OVER.
A high-scoring game favors the Chiefs, especially with how the offense looked in Week 7 with Rashee Rice back in action.
Kansas City scored 31 points in that matchup, and it has put up 28 or more points in each of the last four games since Xavier Worthy returned from a shoulder injury.
I can’t get behind this Washington team on Monday with Marcus Mariota under center, especially after it was blown out by Dallas, allowing over 40 points. The Commanders are primed to take a step back this season, and Week 8 is going to be another tough matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Commanders 20
