Commanders vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8.
Both teams started the season 2-2, but the Chiefs have won two of their last three, and four of their last five for that matter, while the Commanders have lost two straight and three of their last four contests.
The Commanders may be without Jayden Daniels for this one, who is questionable due to a hamstring injury.
Can the Chiefs cover as big favorites in primetime?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +10.5 (-115)
- Chiefs -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +455
- Chiefs: -625
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 27
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
- Commanders record: 3-4
- Chiefs record: 4-3
Commanders vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are 4-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Chiefs' games this season.
- The Commanders are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels – questionable
- Dorance Armstrong – out
- Deebo Samuel – questionable
- Terry McLaurin – questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Omarr Norman-Lott – out
- Josh Simmons – questionable
Commanders vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to make a statement on primetime on Monday night. Sure, the Commanders aren’t the toughest of opponents, and may be without a few offensive weapons, but Kansas City always seems to struggle in these spots.
Perhaps Mahomes is turning the page, though, after a big win over Detroit and a shutout win against the Raiders. He threw for over 250 yards and three touchdown passes in each victory, and now has 1,131 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception in his last four games.
The Commanders allow 238.3 passing yards per game, and just let Dak Prescott throw for 264 yards and three scores. Mahomes should keep things going on Monday Night Football.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs have been a high-scoring team this season, especially in recent weeks.
After starting the year with 21 and 17 points against the Chargers and Eagles in two losses, the Chiefs have put up 22, 37, 28, 30, and 31 points in the last five weeks.
On the other side we have the Commanders, who just let the Cowboys run up the score in a 44-22 final last week. They also allowed 34 points in Atlanta back in September.
The Chiefs’ offense is firing on all cylinders right now, and while I’m not confident in them covering a double-digit spread, they should be able to get over their team total.
Pick: Chiefs Team Total OVER 29.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
