Commanders vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Washington Commanders have clinched a playoff spot entering their Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but they still have something to play for in this regular season finale.
With a win, the Commanders would clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC, setting up a first-round matchup with either the Los Angeles Rams or the NFC South winner. If Washington loses and Green Bay wins, the Commanders would slip to the No. 7 seed and face the Philadelphia Eagles on wild card weekend.
Dallas’ season has been over for a couple of weeks, and it really went in the tank in Week 17 without CeeDee Lamb. Dallas mustered just seven points in a loss to the Eagles last Sunday.
Here’s how to wager on this NFC East matchup in the prop market in Week 18.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Cowboys
- Dallas Cowboys Team Total UNDER 19.5 Points (-115)
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+375)
Dallas Cowboys Team Total UNDER 19.5 Points (-115)
The prop bet offerings are limited in this game since Dallas has nothing to play for, and I still think that fading the Cowboys team total is the right move in Week 18.
Dallas struggled mightily without CeeDee Lamb in Week 18, and it turned the ball over several times as well. No matter who is at quarterback (Cooper Rush or Trey Lance) things won’t be easy for this Dallas attack.
The Cowboys scored just seven points in Week 17, and they needed two kick return touchdowns to score 34 points against Washington earlier this season.
While Dallas may not mail this season in, I don’t see this offense getting much going against a Washington team that is playing for playoff position in Week 18.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+375)
Last week, former sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. saw a major role for Washington, playing 18 snaps (22 percent) and touching the ball six times. He found the end zone in Week 17, and he could get some expanded playing time in this one if Washington gets up big early.
Week 18 is always tough to gauge, but I expect the Commanders to try to build a big lead that they can rest on in the second half. A backup like Rodriguez could end up seeing a ton of looks in that case, and Dallas has given up 4.8 yards per carry and the most rushing scores in the NFL this season.
This is worth a dart throw on Sunday.
