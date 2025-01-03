Commanders vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Fade Dallas at Home)
Can Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders lock up the No. 6 seed in the NFC this season?
Daniels led the Commanders to an overtime win in Week 17, putting them in control of the destiny for the No. 6 seed entering Week 18. With a win, Washington would stay in the No. 6 spot and avoid a matchup in the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Commanders lose and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, Washington would finish with the No. 7 seed.
Luckily, the Commanders are favored on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, who are just 7-9 on the season and were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. Dallas has lost Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for the season, putting the offense in a tough spot entering the final week of the regular season.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this NFC East matchup.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders -4.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -218
- Cowboys: +180
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dallas has struggled at home this season, winning just two of its eight games and posting a 1-5 ATS record as a home dog.
Washington has only been favored on the road two other times this season, going 1-1 against the spread.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is backing the Commanders in this matchup, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
The Commanders may be hitting their stride after the perfect time and Jayden Daniels is looking as good as he has all season. He can beat defenses with both his arms and his legs and he's looked extremely comfortable the past two weeks. Now, the pressure is off this week but they can still improve their standing in the playoffs by beating the Cowboys, something they shouldn't have much of an issue in doing so.
The Cowboys were feisty with Cooper Rush as their quarterback but now that CeeDee Lamb is out, they have no offensive weapons to turn to. I don't think there's any need to overthink this game, lay the points with the better team that still has something to play for.
While Dallas did beat Washington earlier this season, the Cowboys looked awful in Week 17 without CeeDee Lamb, scoring just seven points in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Given Dallas’ struggles at home this season, I’ll gladly lay the points with Washington and Daniels.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 30, Cowboys 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.