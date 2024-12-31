Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
A massive overtime win in Week 17 locked up a playoff spot for the Washington Commanders, but they still have something to play for against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
Washington can hold on to the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win, likely setting up a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams – who have clinched the NFC West. That’s a much easier matchup than facing the No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles – although Washington did beat them in Week 16.
Dallas, on the other hand, has been eliminated from playoff contention and has Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lambo on injured reserve. The Cowboys turned in a dreadful performance against Philly in Week 17, getting blown out by backup quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.
Oddsmakers have set the Commanders as slight favorites on the road in this one, but Washington does have a loss to Dallas in the 2024 season.
Can Jayden Daniels lock up the No. 6 seed in his first season in Washington?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, betting trends, and my prediction for this NFC East clash.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders -4 (-108)
- Cowboys +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -192
- Cowboys: +160
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 11-5
- Cowboys record: 7-9
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Washington is 10-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 1-1 ATS as road favorites.
- Dallas is 6-10 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 1-5 ATS as home underdogs in 2024.
- Dallas is just 2-6 straight up at home in 2024.
- The OVER is 11-5 in both of these teams’ 16 games.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Tyler Biadasz – questionable
- Cornelius Lucas – questionable
- Marshon Lattimore – questionable
- Dyami Brown – questionable
- Jordan Magee – questionable
- Tyler Owens – questionable
- Andrew Wylie – questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- CeeDee Lamb – injured reserve
- Donovan Wilson – questionable
- Kemon Hall – questionable
- Princeton Fant – questionable
- TJ Bass – questionable
Commanders vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: Jayden Daniels has all but locked up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and now he’ll look to lock up the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday. Daniels has eight passing touchdowns over the last two weeks, and he did throw for 275 yards and two scores against Dallas earlier this season.
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: With CeeDee Lamb out for the season and Dallas struggling in Week 17, Rico Dowdle may be the focal point of the offense on Sunday. The 26-year-old has rushed for over 100 yards in four of his last five games, pushing him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
Dallas has nothing to play for, and it’s been awful at home this season, going 1-5 against the spread as a home underdog and 2-6 straight up at Jerry’s World.
Cooper Rush has shown flashes of being able to move this offense – including in the win over Washington – but the wheels fell off for the Dallas offense without Lamb last week. The star receiver is done for the season with a shoulder injury, and I’m expecting more tough sledding for the Cowboys on that side of the ball.
The Commanders are 1-1 against the spread as road favorites this season, but Daniels has matured so much as the season has gone on, making big play after big play in the last two weeks to clinch a playoff spot.
Since Dallas has nothing to play – other than spoiling Washington’s position – I’m going to lay the points with the Commanders, who are arguably the most surprising team in the NFL in 2024.
Pick: Commanders -4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.