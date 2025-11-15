Commanders vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Madrid Game in Week 11 (Bet on De’Von Achane)
Week 11 of the 2025 season features the final international game in the NFL, as the Miami Dolphins head to Madrid to take on the Washington Commanders.
Miami put up some major scoring numbers in Week 10 in a win over the Buffalo Bills, but the team has been tough to bet on in the prop market at times because of an inconsistent offensive attack.
That shouldn’t be the case in Week 11, as the Dolphins are facing a Washington team that is 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards per play allowed this season.
The Commanders have allowed 28 or more points in four straight games, making them a tough team to trust since they’ve played so many blowouts during this five-game skid.
Here’s a look at my favorite player props for this Week 11 clash, starting with Tua Tagovailoa.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tua Tagovailoa OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-159)
This is going to be a pro-Dolphins prop bet piece, but not for this pick.
Tagovailoa leads the NFL interceptions this season with 13 in 10 games, and he’s only completed three games without throwing a pick. Washington’s defense is terrible, ranking 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but it has picked off five passes this season.
The Dolphins may look to air the ball out against this weak Washington defense, but even when he plays well (like last week), Tagovailoa is prone to turnovers. He’s been picked multiple times in four of his 10 games, so one pick is certainly in the cards on Sunday.
De’Von Achane OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (+100)
Since there’s a chance Washington gets blown out for the fifth game in a row, I’m going to bet the OVER on De’Von Achane’s rushing attempts in this game.
Achane is one of the most-utilized backs in the league in both the rushing and receiving game, and he’s played 90.6 and 88.7 percent of the team’s snaps over the last two weeks.
The former third-round pick should have a major workload against a Washington defense that is 24th in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season. Achane has at least 17 carries in just three games this season, but he has cleared this line in all of Miami’s wins.
So, if the Dolphins – who are favored – win this game, they’ll likely close things out with Achane on the ground. He’s a solid bet – and this could be a good parlay piece – for a Miami team that is eyeing a fourth win in the 2025 season.
Jaylen Waddle OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Over the last six weeks, Jaylen Waddle has 82 or more receiving yards in five of his six games, including a 110-yard showing in Week 5. He’s been the clear No. 1 target for Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill (knee) done for the season.
Now, Waddle faces a Washington team that ranks 31st in EPA/Pass and has allowed 2,602 passing yards in 10 games, by far the most in the NFL.
Waddle has at least six targets in all but two of his games this season, and the Dolphins receiver has blown past this prop in the majority of his game since Hill was ruled out for the season.
He’s my favorite prop target for Sunday’s matchup.
